see new partial ticket sales released

Palmeiras face Flamengo this Sunday (21), at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship. Once again, the crowd will come in force to support Abel Ferreira’s team in an important match in the championship.

According to the last partial sales, in the early afternoon of Wednesday (17), 35,500 tickets have already been sold and tickets are sold out online. The supporters had exclusivity in the purchase from Monday (15) until 10 am this Wednesday, when the sale to the general public was opened. Moments after the opening of sales for fans who do not have an Avanti member, tickets sold out on the website.

After some clashes with single fans, the match between palm trees and Flamengo, at Allianz Parque, will once again receive visiting fans, which will also happen in the next matches between the teams.

This Sunday’s match puts the leader and the vice-leader of the Brazilian Championship face to face, which denotes a greater importance for the game. If they win, Palmeiras will be able to open up to 12 points of advantage at the end of the table. Today, Alviverde is nine points away from Flamengo, in second place.

The game at Allianz Parque starts at 16:00 (Brasília time), this Sunday (21) and will be valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

