See some of the direct routes by Azul Viagens on the 2,000 flights of the 2022/23 summer season





Azul Viagens, the tourism operator of Azul, announces the reinforcement of its network for its next high season. From December 16th to February 11th, the company will have 2,000 dedicated flights to serve its millions of Customers who will travel next summer, this means about 45% more seat offer compared to the same period last year.

This increase in the offer in the market is a consequence of a great moment that the operator has been going through. Sales at Azul Viagens grew 60% in the first half, compared to the same period in 2019. If we consider only Brazilian destinations, the growth is 70%. For this reason, Azul Viagens invests heavily in Brazil and believes that this will be a record high season.

Among the destinations that will receive additional flights during the period are the well-known northeastern destinations Porto Seguro (BA), Maceió (AL), Recife (PE), Natal (RN), Salvador (BA), João Pessoa (PB) and Fortaleza ( EC). Foz do Iguaçu (PR) – city that is home to one of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Iguaçu Falls (PR), and Caldas Novas, in Goiás, are also on the list.

Porto Seguro, in Bahia, will be the destination that will receive the largest number of dedicated flights in high season, with 22 weekly operations. Then Maceió and Recife, with 19 and 11 weekly operations, respectively. The destinations that had the biggest increase in relation to the normal number of flights were Fortaleza, João Pessoa and Salvador.





During the period, the operator of Azul will also serve some exclusive departures to some destinations, such as, for example, from Belo Horizonte (MG) to Caldas Novas (GO), from Bauru (SP) to Recife (PE), from Ribeirão Preto (SP). ) to Fortaleza (CE), from São José do Rio Preto (SP) to João Pessoa (PB), from Uberlândia (MG) to Salvador (BA) and from Foz do Iguaçu (PR) to Natal (RN), among others.

“With dedicated flights, one of Azul Viagens’ strategies is to be able to offer exclusive products from origins that only have connections to large HUBs, in this way it is possible for a passenger from the interior to reach destinations in the Northeast directly, for example. This is the convenience that we would like to provide to Azul customers and their families for the high season”, highlights Giulliana Mesquita, Product Manager at Azul Viagens.

The Commercial Manager of Azul Viagens, Ricardo Bezerra, celebrated the new flight package: “We are very excited about these flights for the high season, which reinforces our DNA of investing in the interior of the states. Furthermore, we will provide new opportunities for the travel agent, who will be able to offer Customers the best experience with direct flights to the most popular destinations in the country.”

Azul Linhas Aéreas information



