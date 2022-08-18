See the goals of Fluminense classification

Fluminense is in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Fernando Diniz’s team got a 2-2 draw with Fortaleza, today, at Maracanã, and advanced in the competition.

At 12 minutes of the first half, Galhardo received a long throw, left the mark on Nino and finished weakly. The ball, however, hit the goalkeeper Fábio and Manoel, against, made it to Fortaleza. (see below)

At 46, the visiting team expanded with Silvio Romero. After a table with Thiago Galhardo, the striker left the mark behind and finished on Fábio’s exit.

Paulo Henrique Ganso discounted for the hosts at 19 in the second half. Matheus Martin was fouled and referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio called for a foul outside the area. VAR, however, interfered and awarded the penalty, converted by Ganso.

Flu’s equalizer came in the 27th minute, with Germán Cano. Arias received wide open on the right and crossed to the centre-forward, who deflected the ball to the back of the net and left everything the same.

The result classifies Fluminense for the semifinals of the national competition. That’s because Fernando Diniz’s team won the first game, at Castelão (CE) by 1 to 0.

Fernando Diniz’s team will face Corinthians or Atlético-GO, who are currently facing each other at Neo Química Arena, also for the return of the quarterfinals.

The four semifinalists will receive R$ 8 million each from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the entity responsible for organizing the competition. So far, six of the eight survivors have earned BRL 8.8 million each (prizes for the 3rd round, round of 16 and quarter-finals). São Paulo and Atlético-GO have earned more than R$10 million each so far.

Watch Manoel’s own goal:

See Romero’s goal:

Watch Goose’s goal:

See Cano’s goal: