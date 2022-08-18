See what the government plans of the candidates for governor of RR say

Folha de Boa Vista details the government proposals of the main candidates for Palácio Senador Helio Campos

For the dispute for the Senador Helio Campos Palace in Roraima, five names were made official: Antonio Denarium (PP), from the coalition “All Working and God Blessing”; Fábio Almeida (PSOL) from the Psol Rede Federation; Juraci Escurinho (PDT); Rudson Leite (PV) from the Brazil Federation of Hope and Teresa Surita (MDB) from the Roraima Much Better coalition.

Competitors presented a government plan to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), a document that indicates ideas for the administration.



Antonio Denarium divided the plan into nine axes: Health, Education, Security, Culture, Administrative management, social welfare, development, infrastructure, care for indigenous peoples. The axes are comprehensive and impact various sectors of public administration. In 10 pages, the current governor of Roraima exemplifies the immediate actions that he will apply if he is reelected.





Chosen as a candidate by the Psol and Rede federation, Fabio Almeida presented 13 proposals for possible management separated into basic and specific guidelines. The themes are diverse, ranging from economics and sustainability to human rights. there are 13 points that underlie the process of building the political program of the PSOL/REDE Federation, in the State of Roraima.

Rudson Leite cataloged the ideas in thematic procedures that consider actions in areas such as education, health, development, employment, income, public security and others. The president of the PV admits that the 30 actions listed in the 29-page document are “conceptual and methodological” and will serve to guide a possible management from 2023 to 2026.

Rudson intends to divide Boa Vista into 08 sectors, and for each sector a color will be assigned to better visualize the population of what will happen in each sector, in the areas of job creation, health, river repopulation, remembrance park, creation of a state secretariat for micro and small companies, preventive environmental education, redefinition of criteria for exploring settlement areas in the Amazon biome, in addition to programs for the development of family farming and recovery of the state’s infrastructure.

the candidate Teresa Surita defined the proposals in 14 axes, focused on Education, Health, Agriculture, Public Security, Economy, Work and Employment and Income Generation, Logistics, Transport and Urban Mobility. Sustainable Development, Water Resources, Sanitation and Energy, Modernization, Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Housing, Culture, Sports and Leisure, Tourism and Transversal and Social Policies.

Of the five names presented for the contest for the Senador Helio Campos Palace, Dark Juraci is the one with the smallest government plan with seven commitments aimed at children and young people in our country, in addition to the interests of workers, women, in the fight for the cause of Afro-descendant populations, indigenous populations, the defense of Brazilian nature in addition to the recovery for the Brazilian people of the country’s strategic concessions made to foreign groups and interests.

The work proposals signal the adoption of government policies to encourage the adoption of best practices for the sustainable development of the State of Roraima.

Folha analyzed the candidates’ proposals in the main areas. For education, the propositions revolve around the expansion of the public education network, as well as the appreciation of professionals in the area. In security, competitors cite as one of the main focuses the integration of technology to fight crime, especially factions.

In terms of job creation, attention will be focused mainly on attracting investments and developing industrial activity, focusing on the creation of public policies to promote trade. For health, the proposals are committed to expanding the service capacity of the state network, with specific actions to meet the demands that were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.