See what WhatsApp’s new measures to make the tool safer

WhatsApp last week announced a significant change that will be released soon to comprise a suite of improvements to the messaging app. Now that screenshots of messages from a single user are allowed, the tool will give people even more security.

The platform’s blog detailed the news. If you want to know more about the new changes planned for the instant messaging app, read on.

New changes will bring more security to WhatsApp users

Since last year, WhatsApp has been concerned with meeting the demands of those who use the service. In this sense, the platform had released a single message feature, which allowed people to send photos as messages that the other could only view once.

In order to increase the security and privacy of users, the green app said that the new feature that will be released in the next update will prohibit anyone from taking screenshots of messages with exclusive viewing.

According to information, the idea is still being tested, but will soon be put to use. The new product will be available for phones with Android and iOS operating systems, as well as a web version (PC).

Release of new features on WhatsApp

In addition to blocking print in single view message, the platform warned that it will offer some new tools. Two more significant updates include: choosing who can see you’re online in the app and silently leaving groups.

In the first case, the platform will allow the person to have the option to choose who can or cannot see them when they are online. This long-awaited new option will begin to be available to all users later this month.

In the second case, the individual can leave a group without attracting the attention of the other participants. Instead of letting the entire group know when someone leaves, only the admins know.