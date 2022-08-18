Selection sets agenda of observations and Tite’s target revolts fans

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Before the call for the September commitments, the technical commission of the Brazilian team will observe 10 games. Thus, Tite and the components of his commission will follow duels in Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Italy, England, France and Mexico, the last mentioned country in which Daniel Alves is working. Although the coach does not follow, in loco, the duel between Pumas x Tigres, César Sampaio and Guilherme Passos were designated for the trip.

Although the right-back is a likely name on Tite’s list, the national team coach adopts a stance to define the 26-man squad. Therefore, Daniel Alves will have to present good football so that his eventual call-up is, in fact, confirmed.

“It is up to our commission, within our ethical limits, to guide athletes to seek the best preparation and gather as much information as possible. Athletes compete fairly with each other and they know it“, Tite told the CBF website.

See below the schedule of games selected by Tite and his assistants.

08/17 – Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo (Cleber Xavier and César Sampaio)

08/17 – Fluminense vs Fortaleza (Tite and Matheus Bachi)

08/21 – Palmeiras vs Flamengo (Tite and Cleber Xavier)

08/21 – Atletico Madrid vs Villareal (Matheus Bachi and Fábio Mahseredjian)

08/21 – Pumas vs Santos Laguna (César Sampaio and Guilherme Passos)

08/23 – Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev (Matheus Bachi and Fábio Mahseredjian)

08/24 – Pumas vs Tigres (César Sampaio and Guilherme Passos)

08/27 – Juventus v Roma (Matheus Bachi and Fábio Mahseredjian)

08/27 – Arsenal v Fulham (Tite and Juninho Paulista)

08/28 – PSG vs Monaco (Tite and Juninho Paulista)

As Daniel Alves remains on the Brazilian team’s radar, the scenario caused irritation among the fans. At 39 years old, the athlete is not seen as deserving of the spot in the World Cup by internet users, but the scenario can be confirmed after the observation report in Mexico is analyzed. See below the messages involving the side.

It can only be a joke to take this guy to the pantry. Before you took Rodinei! — wetland specialist 🐆 (@Sergiiiiiinho) August 17, 2022

Then there are fans who don’t like it when they talk about Tite’s clique. — Fernandoᶜᴿᶠ 🔴⚫ 8x🏆 (@nandinhoalves30) August 17, 2022

Just thinking about taking Daniel Alves to the World Cup in 2022 is already a mistake. — Muller (@mullers_93) August 17, 2022

so slutty if you take this retiree! I already gave what I had to give. Danilo is a starter, take a reserve and that’s all right. Gilberto do Benfica — Wenndell Aguiar (@WennellAguiar_) August 17, 2022

Dani Alves, a practically retired player, who will be in the cup… — 🌊Tallezz (@Talezada23) August 17, 2022

Expanding observation and going after Daniel Alves means not expanding anything and going after him… — Welder (@cba_crf) August 17, 2022

Going to Mexico by DA is a total waste. — Cora, from Carolina!🖤🐓🖤 (@CoraGALO) August 17, 2022

Dani alves can play in azerbaijan, which will have a captive vacancy with this fag — no creativity (@semideia955) August 17, 2022

Summoning Daniel Alves at the age of 39 playing in Mexico’s midfield gives Tite’s degree of outdated status. If it was another coach, Brazil would have a good chance of winning the Cup. — Yaki Cavalcanti (@yaki_cavalcanti) August 17, 2022

If daniel alves was summoned by what he currently produces, he wouldn’t even come close to the election, the problem is that tite makes a clique and takes only the ones he personally likes and not the ones that are better, then he arrives at the pantry and needs lat and we’ll pass I choke because there’s an outdated guy — Koka_honorato (@honorato_koka) August 17, 2022

In my opinion, it’s not meant to be taken and he’s old and physically he can’t take it, we’ll suffer if Danilo gets hurt — Christian Tadeu (@ChristianTadeu8) August 17, 2022

shame to see royal flying and tite wanting to take retired dani alves to the national team — Paulo Lima (@p_lima33) August 17, 2022

Guys can go to Mexico to visit Acapulco, Frida Kahlo’s museum…..but they go to see Daniel Alves lol — Marcos (@marquinho_xampu) August 17, 2022