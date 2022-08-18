Sespa confirms first case of monkeypox in Santarém | Santarém and Region

The Secretary of Public Health of Pará (Sespa) confirmed this Wednesday (17) the first case of monkeypox in Santarém, western Pará. The diagnosed is in home isolation, as well as his network of contacts.
According to information released by Sespa, a second case was confirmed in Ananindeua, metropolitan region of Belém.
According to the secretariat, Pará has four confirmed cases of Monkeypox, 2 in the state capital, 1 in Ananindeua and 1 also in Santarém.
The follow-up and monitoring of patients are carried out by the municipal health departments. Sespa points out that confirmed cases are imported from other states and that there is no local transmission.
Monkeypox is spread from person to person by close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.
In the state, a total of 12 cases of the disease were discarded.
- Parauapebas – 6 cases
- Santarém – 2 cases
- Paragominas – 1 case
- Salinópolis – 1 case
- São Miguel do Guamá 1 case and Belém 1.
About 11 suspected cases are still under investigation, reported by: Parauapebas with 1 case, Santarém 4, Ananindeua 2, Belém 3 and São Miguel do Guamá 1.
What is monkeypox?
Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person.
Transmission can occur in the following ways:
- By contact with the virus – with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected to play a role in transmitting smallpox to people;
- From person to person: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids;
- by contaminated materials who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;
- From mother to fetus through the placenta;
- From mother to baby during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact;
- Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth they can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.