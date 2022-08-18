Shakira and Gerard Piqué dispute custody of their children and a plane worth 20 million euros; understand

The separation of the Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish player Gerard Piqué has a new round. In addition to disputing custody of their two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, the couple went to court to decide who owns the plane purchased for family trips. According to the newspaper Prensa Libre, the plane is valued at 20 million euros. The Learjet 60XR has capacity for 10 passengers, a bedroom with two beds, a dining room and a space with a TV.

After 12 years together, the couple confirmed their separation in June: “We are sorry to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our priority, we ask that you respect our privacy,” Shakira said on Twitter. occasion.

The Spanish Public Ministry in July formalized an indictment against Shakira for crimes of tax fraud and wants her to be sentenced to eight years and two months in prison, in addition to the payment of a fine of 23 million euros. According to the organ, Shakira would have injured the Spanish state in 14.5 million euros for not paying taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Plane disputed by Shakira and Piquet Photo: Reproduction

The singer pleads not guilty, rejected a plea deal with prosecutors on Wednesday and said she was willing to go to trial.

Now, the Barcelona Court must decide whether to finally open an oral trial for the 45-year-old artist, who can reach an agreement with the Public Ministry until the last moment.

The disagreement between the parties is, however, almost total for now. In its letter, the Public Ministry accuses Shakira of having used a “corporate framework” created years before to avoid paying taxes in Spain in 2012, 2013 and 2014, despite having already resided in the country for more than 183 days for year stipulated by law, that is, the artist would have simulated that she did not live in the country to avoid paying taxes. For that, she asks for sentences of more than eight years in prison and the payment of a fine of almost 24 million euros (R$ 127 million).

The letter comes two days after the singer’s lawyers announced that they had rejected a settlement with the Public Ministry and that they intended to go to trial.

“With the full conviction of her innocence (…) Shakira does not accept an agreement” with the Public Ministry and “decides to proceed” with the process, her legal representatives said in a statement in Barcelona, ​​where the singer resides. , who was confident that “justice will prove her right”.

Denouncing “a total violation of her rights”, Shakira said in the statement that “the prosecution has insisted on collecting the money earned in [suas] international tours and on ‘The Voice'”, the American television show on which she was a judge, at a time when she was “not yet a resident of Spain”.

The interpreter of “Waka Waka” or “Hips don’t lie” recalled that she paid 17.2 million euros claimed and, therefore, considers that “there is no outstanding debt with the Treasury”.

According to the complaint, however, Shakira had been living in Spain since at least fiscal 2012, shortly after her relationship with FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué was made public, but she maintained her official residence in the Bahamas until 2015, considered a tax haven.

In May, a Barcelona court rejected an appeal filed by Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, the artist’s full name, who asked for the investigation to be closed.

Shakira appeared in the so-called Pandora Papers, an extensive investigation that found that hundreds of personalities turned to tax havens, mainly to evade tax obligations.