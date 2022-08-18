‘Shard of glass in lip’, describes lawyer with monkeypox

Lawyer João Pinheiro used his social media to report his experience with monkeypox (monkeypox), which caused a painful lesion on the lip, initially similar to a canker sore.

According to the boy, who is in a hospital in São Paulo recovering from the disease, the pain caused by this wound was so much that he took morphine.

Credit: Playback/Twitter/joaotweepLip lesion mistaken for canker sore only increased with the days

“The pain I can describe is: several shards of glass on my lip and a pair of pliers squeezing them. It’s a local but neuropathic pain, terrible, 10 out of 10”, he described in one of the posts.

He explained that the other injuries on the body didn’t hurt, they just itched like “a mosquito bite”.

“I had some on my face, but they’ve even come out and left no marks. However, the mouth wound was worth all the others I could have had. Doctors say that, because it is in a mucosa, things are more difficult”, clarified the young man.

Credit: Playback/Twitter/joaotweepThe pain was likened to the sensation of shards of glass on the lip.

João said he does not know how he contracted the virus. He said he was in Europe in July and had only dated one person during the entire trip.

Symptoms

The symptoms started when he returned to Brazil. “I started feeling tired/fatigue – which I thought was due to the 45°C it was doing where I was – and then I had a cold sore (photo). But this cold sore didn’t get better, it just got bigger and then I started to feel the nodes in my neck swell,” he wrote, who also reported moderate fever and joint pain.

It was then that he sought medical attention and was tested for the disease, which came back positive.

Credit: Playback/Twitter/joaotweepThe rashes also appeared spread on other parts of the body

The lawyer says he is on the 12th day of the disease, with the pain under control and should soon be discharged. “I think it’s important to expose the reports so that people are informed and know that although it is not lethal, the symptoms can be extremely severe,” he said.