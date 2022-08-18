‘She-Hulk’ embraces comic side of comics: ‘Comedy was what scared me the most’, says actress | TV and Series

It’s not hard to imagine that playing a Marvel superhero is challenging, even for an Emmy winner like Tatiana Maslany. In “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”, she still “gains” almost 40 centimeters in height and a lot of muscles after transforming into character. But that’s not what intimidated the actress.

G1 has seen: ‘She-Hulk’ Almost Makes Up for Terrible CGI with Tatiana Maslany’s Humor and Charisma

“Comedy was definitely the thing that scared me the most,” says the 36-year-old Canadian in an interview with g1. Watch the video above.

Thanks to computer graphics and motion capture technology, Maslany gained green skin and went from her 1.63 meters to the more than 2 meters of the heroine in the new Marvel series, which premieres this Thursday (18).

1 of 4 Tatiana Maslany in a scene from ‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes’ — Photo: Disclosure Tatiana Maslany in a scene from ‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes’ – Photo: Disclosure

Even so, it was the comic side of the comics that the actress, known for playing up to 14 different TV characters in the sci-fi “Orphan Black”, found challenging.

“When I read the first script, I found it was such a specific sense of humor. Jessica Gao (the show’s executive producer and head writer) has a brain that no one else has, but she’s very relatable. humans in that way where she can see every one of the weird little things we do.”

2 of 4 Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany in a scene from ‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes’ – Photo: Disclosure Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany in a scene from ‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes’ – Photo: Disclosure

In the series, Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, a seemingly ordinary lawyer, who – like her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) – shares her body with a green, muscular version of herself after an accident.

Unlike her more famous relative, however, the character does not transform into an out-of-control monster upon transformation, retaining consciousness from the very first time.

The ability may seem like a great start for anyone who wants to become a superhero, but it is not so well received by the protagonist, who finds it difficult to balance her old career with her new powers.

3 of 4 Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga and Drew Matthews in a scene from ‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes’ — Photo: Disclosure Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga and Drew Matthews in a scene from ‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes’ – Photo: Disclosure

The comedy so strong in the series comes from the greater inspiration for the production in the comics. The character created in 1980 by Stan Lee and John Buscema starred in a celebrated arc in the late 1990s and early 1990s, written and drawn by the legendary John Byrne, in which she appeared very conscious of being in a comic book.

That is, many years before a certain mercenary became famous for his metalanguage, the heroine already “broke the fourth wall” and spoke directly to the public.

The feature, by the way, is reproduced in the series. “I would like to say that she did this long before Deadpool or ‘Fleabag,'” Kat Coiro, director of six of the season’s nine episodes, said at a press conference.

“It’s like it’s an extension of her superpower. It’s like she’s like, ‘I know I’m, like, talking to the camera. I know you guys are watching this.’ And there’s something about that, this kind of super self-awareness that is, like, who she is,” Maslany adds.