She-Hulk suffers criticism from IMDb on the eve of the premiere

On the eve of its debut on Disney+, She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes suffered a barrage of criticism in the IMDB. The Marvel Studios series appears with 456 votes (42.4%) out of 1/10.

In response, 495 votes (46%) rated 10/10 also appeared on the site, culminating in the temporary final grade 4.6/10.

It is worth remembering that the same situation happened with Ms. Marvel at the time of release.

On the other hand, international critical reception was very positive. With 197 evaluations computed, being 166 positive and 24 negative, the approval in the Rotten Tomatoes is 87%.

She-Hulk: defender of heroes premieres August 18 on Disney+ and is described as a half-hour legal comedy centered on Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner.

Tatiana Maslany is the protagonist, while Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth return as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Emil Blonsky/Abomination, respectively.‎

‎The new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion, and guess what? She also receives her powers.

Kat Coiro (Marry Me) and Anu Valia (Lucia) are the directors, while Jessica Gao and Dana Schwartz took care of the script.