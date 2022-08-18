Show by João Gomes moves the public of Recife with images of the singer’s trajectory and elements of Pernambuco culture | Pernambuco

João Gomes’ show at Marco Zero do Recife, this Wednesday (17), started a little before 6 pm, with images of the singer’s life trajectory, who was born and raised in the Sertão de Pernambuco. The song “Eu Tem a Senha”, which is part of the soundtrack of the soap opera Pantanal, was chosen to start the recording of the DVD “Acredite”, first in the career of the forró de vaquejada phenomenon ( see video above ).

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Fireworks were launched when the singer from Pernambuco took the stage, wearing a cowboy leather hat. On stage, other elements of Pernambuco’s culture showed how strong and important the roots of the people from Pernambuco who won Brazil are.

A rammed earth structure was assembled at Marco Zero to allude to the house where the artist lived, in Serrita, in the Sertão. In addition to being very excited, the audience was thrilled with what they saw.

From early on, many fans rushed to grab the best spots in front of the giant stage. Cristiane arrived at 5:30 pm at the concert venue, but there were already a lot of people. She stayed at the intersection of Avenida Rio Branco and Rua da Guia.

“I couldn’t get there in the front and I came back here. It’s great, even from afar I’m loving it. I really like it, I love João Gomes. It’s a success. It’s blown up,” he said.

1 of 2 The Marco Zero region of Recife was taken over by a crowd for João Gomes’ show — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo The Marco Zero region of Recife was taken over by a crowd for João Gomes’ show — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

On his instagram page, the singer announced the special appearances of Raimundo Fagner, L7nnon, Vanessa da Mata, Vitor Fernandes, Tarcísio do Acordeon and Yara Tchê. Organizers estimated the presence of more than 80,000 people.

The Marco Zero region of Recife was taken over by a crowd. Because of the show, infrastructure, traffic and security schemes were set up. Traffic began to change at 4 am this Wednesday and more than 300 police officers were called.

Despite the security scheme, people reported thefts and some running around. In an interview with NE2a young woman who came from Olinda, in Greater Recife, said she had her cell phone taken.

2 of 2 João Gomes took the stage wearing a cowboy leather hat — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo João Gomes took the stage wearing a cowboy leather hat — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

João Gomes, 20, was born Serrita, in Sertão, and was raised in Petrolina, in the same region. Currently, he has more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, he has conquered the public throughout Brazil.

With one year of career, he landed the song “Eu Tem a Senha” in the soap opera of TV Globo. The song is the theme of Zé Leôncio, a character played by Renato Goes, also from Pernambuco, in the first phase of the telenovela, and by Marcos Palmeira, in the second.

The singer decided to return to his home state to record the first DVD of his career. The name, “Believe”, is a reference to the artist’s dreams come true.

He started singing in the corridors of the Federal Institute of the Rural Area of ​​Petrolina, where he was taking a technical course in agriculture. Gradually, what was a joke between colleagues grew and the singer became a national phenomenon.