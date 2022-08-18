Simone and Simaria: publication of the sertaneja generates controversy after crisis between the duo

Away from the stage for exactly two months, Simaria does not stop causing repercussions due to the enigmatic outbursts on Twitter. The most recent, published this Tuesday (16), is a lesson in self-love and seems to fit in very well with the singer’s current moment, who is suspected of separating the duo from Simone and is fighting a million-dollar legal battle with her ex-boyfriend. husband.

“We don’t have to be afraid of losing someone. In fact, we have to be afraid of getting lost, trying to make someone stay. Above all, God, then self-love, my vases,” wrote the singer.

In the responses to the publication, Simaria received mostly supportive comments. “Supported, we have to value ourselves above all. And whoever doesn’t recognize our qualities, it’s because they don’t deserve to be with us“, said a man. “You are splendid and radiant, I can’t wait for you to return. There’s a love nest waiting for you,” one fan declared.

SIMARIA RECEIVES CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS ABOUT CRISIS WITH SIMONE AFTER RELEASE

Despite many rave reviews, Simaria also had to deal with netizens who saw in the motivating phrase a connection with the duo’s crisis with Simone. The suspicion yielded some controversial comments.

“What a shame. I thought this separation would never happen”, lamented a fan, even though the end of the duo has not been confirmed. “You without your sister Simone are nothing”, pinned a hater. “Yes, especially when it’s a sister who wants to step on you“, accused another follower.

Reply to haters? What nothing! Hours after the outburst, Simaria returned to appear only in panties and bra on Twitter and showed, with great humor, all self-love. “Today, the ‘old woman’ is like a rib dumpling! Full of substance and hitting weakness!”, he joked.