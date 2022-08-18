Simone and Simaria: singer pronounces on the ban on entering her sister’s mansion. understand controversy

Simone broke the silence on the latest chapter of the public fight with Simaria, which has already given rise to rumors of a fight with the threat of the police. According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the older sister would have forbidden family members to enter her mansion, in São Paulo.

However, according to Simone, the information is not correct. In an Instagram post by Leo Dias, the countrywoman, who returned to Brazil after a short season abroad, shouted: “I will, yes”. A few minutes later, the artist came back and deleted the comment.

According to the journalist, it was, precisely, a person close to Simone who passed on the information to him.

CONTROVERSY WITH SIMARIA: EVEN THE MOTHER WOULD NOT HAVE ESCAPE!

According to Leo Dias, in addition to the crisis with Simone, Simaria has had problems with other family members. She would have prohibited the entry of family members into her mansion, located in a luxurious condominium in Alphaville, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

Not even her mother, Mara Mendes, is allowed to set foot on the property. According to the journalist, the ban has already lasted about 20 days.

Away from the stage for 2 months, Simaria remains silent about the controversies she has recently accumulated and has been limited to publishing enigmatic outbursts on social networks. On Tuesday (16), she wrote: “We don’t have to be afraid of losing someone. In fact, we have to be afraid of getting lost, trying to make someone stay. Above all, God, then self-love“.