Singer from São Carlos will perform at the Festa do Peão in Barretos

Nayara during show: São-Carlense anxiously awaits the opportunity to perform at the Barretos Festival – Credit: Disclosure

São Carlos will be very well represented at the 65th Festa do Peão de Boiadeiro, which takes place from the 18th to the 28th at Parque do Peão, in Barretos. Thousands of people from all over the world participate in the traditional party that was canceled for two years in a row, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer from São Carlos Nayara Amaral is a guaranteed presence. At 29 years old (15 of them dedicated to music), she will perform at midnight on the 24th (Wednesday), accompanied by several musicians. During an hour, she will sing approximately 17 songs, including the sertanejo (roots) and the university.

To San Carlos Now, the são-carlense revealed that she is performing for the first time in Barretos and will be able to show her work to the largest audience so far. “It’s the biggest rodeo in Latin America and people come from all over the world. There are thousands of spectators”, said Nayara, who does not hide her anxiety. “It hits the nervous, the butterflies in the belly because until then I performed regionally. Now it’s for everyone,” she commented. “I hope I can do my best and show my work. I do it for love and now the responsibility has increased a lot. That’s why the expectation is very high”, she stressed.

Among the pre-selected songs, Nayara said that she intends to sing Boate Azul and 60 Dias Apaixonado. “I will sing songs that marked the season and bring relaxation to all those present. I want to show the strength of our music”, concluded the singer from São Carlos.

