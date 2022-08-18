Singer Waguinho vents about 25-year addiction to alcohol and drugs: ‘I would die of overdose’ | celebrities



Singer Waguinho talks about 25 years of chemical dependencePlayback / Instagram

Rio – Singer Waguinho, a former member of the group Os Morenos — where he participated from 1994 to 1999 — recalled his 25-year addiction to alcoholic beverages and illicit drugs in an interview for the podcast “Bulldog Show”, led by Tuka Carvalho and Vivy tenorio. During the chat, the artist, who is currently an evangelical pastor and gospel singer, spoke about the challenges faced during his recovery.

“I converted in October 2000, I was drugged, I would die of an overdose. My wife and I were separated at the time, but she arrived where I was, spoke about Jesus to me and I accepted Jesus, I got rid of drugs”, began Waguinho.

“I was on a very high speed with booze and drugs. I can tell you I was living the peak of my career, I was in a solo career, making a lot of money doing a lot of shows, a team of 30-something people, all over Brazil… When I arrived, I felt such a weight that I wanted to isolate myself from the world and what did I do? I would use drugs, I would drink, to try to distract, I had no control”, recalled the artist about the height of his career.

The singer said he was not ashamed of this part of his story and also assured that as soon as he converted, he stopped addictions. “I was already 3 days and 3 nights inside a motel room, using cocaine and drinking whiskey, without eating anything, just drugs and drink… I didn’t have the strength to overcome that, and when I met Jesus, I saw that Jesus has the strength to overcome anything, because I accepted Jesus and I miraculously stopped using cocaine and drinking. I never drank, snorted, smoked or prostituted myself again.”