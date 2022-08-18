Sitting on the toilet for more than 5 minutes is bad for your health, says doctor

Sitting on the toilet for a long time can be a relaxing time, whether it’s reading the day’s news, watching videos on the internet or sending messages. However, experts warn that this habit can be harmful to health and cause hemorrhoids.

“When you sit on the toilet, your anus is positioned at a different level than the rest of the lower half of your body. This puts more pressure on the veins in the lower part of the rectum, which can eventually lead to hemorrhoids and result in bleeding.”

The emergence of hemorrhoids is also related to excessive straining during evacuation, but doctors explain that being on the cell phone during the time of defecation has been a big contributor to the increase in cases and the severity of the condition. According to a study, the moment of evacuation should take a maximum of five minutes — if nothing happens in that period, it is necessary to get up and try again at another time.

Most of the time, the inflammation in the veins will heal over time. But if it develops into an infection or affects many blood vessels, professional intervention may be needed to treat the case.

Hemorrhoids occur due to inflammation of the veins inside the anus, forming lumps that generate itching, discomfort and, in some cases, a lot of pain. They tend to affect people who do not exercise or who lift heavy weights, as well as pregnant women and constipated individuals. However, cases related to effort or time spent with evacuation are frequent.

The specialist adds that the pressure on blood vessels can also result in anal fissures, that is, small tears in the large intestine near the anus, causing a lot of itching, pain and bleeding. In severe cases, it is possible that the condition worsens and turns into rectal prolapse, when the mucosa of the rectum is exposed and makes it impossible to control the stool, resulting in unwanted leaks.

symptoms of hemorrhoids

Lumps in the rectal region

Pain when defecating

Pus in the anus area

The urge to defecate even after using the toilet

Bleeding during or after a bowel movement

Itching near the anus

Prevention of hemorrhoids can be done with adequate intake of fiber-rich foods and water, and treatment is done with ointments found in pharmacies. Inflammation tends to improve within a week and, if it persists, a doctor should be consulted to prescribe specific medications and direct treatment.

