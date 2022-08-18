SKY enters the fiber optic broadband internet market; see plans and prices

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

THE SKYwell-known operator in Brazil for offering the subscription TV service, announced this week the expansion of its product portfolio and entry into the contest fiber optic broadband internet market.

According to the company, SKY Fiber will offer the fiber optic broadband Internet service with speeds of 200 Mbps and 400 Mbps. Initially, the service will be available for nine municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul.

However, SKY plans to expand its availability to another 60 Brazilian municipalities in 2022. It is estimated that the operator will reach the mark of more than 1 million customers with the new broadband offer.

“This move is part of our investment strategy in innovation and technology. We made the decision to enter this market to add value and benefit to our customers. With fiber optics, people will have a safer connection with high speed”, commented the president of SKY in Brazil, Raphael Denadai.

The company promises a fiber optic broadband service with no data allowance, 24-hour service and no subscription fee or payment before installation. SKY’s new product will be offered through FiBrasil’s neutral network.

Also according to the operator, the SKY Fiber plans will cost BRL 89.90 (200 Mbps) and BRL 129.90 (400 Mbps) in this initial period. Çabe remember that the company has about 150 thousand broadband customers with LTE technology (4G), which is not very competitive.

