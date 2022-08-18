Son of Hebe Camargo says he did not receive an inheritance of R$ 60 million and talks about his mother’s mansion: ‘White elephant’

Marcello Camargo gave details about the inheritance he received after the presenter’s death, citing that he was unable to sell the mansion in which Hebe lived.

Hebe died in 2012, aged 83 in São Paulo.



The presenter’s only child Hebe Camargowho died in 2012, Marcello Camargo denied that he had received an inheritance from BRL 60 million as an inheritance. In an interview with youtuber Joanna Maria, Camargo, who has managed the Hebe collection since 2021, when his cousin Claudio Pessutti died victim of Covid-19said that Hebe’s biggest investment was her mansion in morumbiin the southern part of Sao Paulo, which has not yet been sold and has become a “white elephant”. “My mother invested everything in her house. She loved to buy the houses next door and add to it, but it turned into a white elephant. It is very difficult for you to sell that, because it is a very large asset. The cost of maintaining that is too great. People think I’ve been swimming in money, but it’s not true. She deservedly spent, she earned with her work. She left some patrimony, I won’t say that I was without it, but it’s not that absurd amount that keeps getting out in the media”, revealed Marcello.