Sony would have paid to stop Cult of the Lamb from being released on Xbox Game Pass

According to a new wave of information on the internet, Cult of the Lamb is not on Game Pass, as the Sony paid to guarantee Microsoft service subscribers would not have this benefit.

The information was shared by Gary from Kinda Funny, in a recent podcast that you can see below (minutes 32:23). The video states: Someone told me that part of the reason for [Cult of the Lamb] not being on Game Pass is that Sony paid them not to put it on Game Pass.”.

He adds: “To encourage them not to do any kind of subscription with the rival platform. Because they know that if it’s Game Pass… [os jogadores não vão comprar no PlayStation]”.

It’s not stated who the source is, but it sure isn’t just speculation from the host of Kinda Funny. It is not yet specified whether this alleged agreement between Sony and the authors of Cult of the Lamb prevents the game from being included in Game Pass forever, for a few months, or for a year or more.

For now, that’s all we know about it. Usually Sony makes deals with major publishers for exclusivity, but this is to pay for the rival service not to have content, which not everyone agrees. However, it would make sense if Sony were doing these deals with a lot of smaller games, to ensure that many mid-budget and independent products don’t make their way into Microsoft’s service.

It’s also not new that Sony uses this type of strategy: Microsoft itself has accused Sony of paying to stop games from reaching Xbox Game Pass.