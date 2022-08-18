Soybeans: After brief recovery, market in Chicago returns to retreat this 5th and…

After the brief recovery of the previous session, soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange returned to retreat this Thursday morning (18). Close to 8:00 am (Brasilia time), quotations were down between 8 and 11 points, taking November to US$ 13.80 and March to US$ 13.88 per bushel. Who leads the lows in the CBOT today is wheat, which yields more than 2% among the most traded contracts.

Still in the soy complex, losses of more than 1% for oil are recorded, with December worth 64.84 cents of the dollar per pound, while bran rose a shy 0.2% in the same month.

The North American futures market continues to be pressured by better weather conditions expected for the Corn Belt, with better distributed and more voluminous rains in the northern and western regions of the belt, benefiting mainly soybeans.

On the map below, from NOAA, the official US weather service, the forecast for August 18-25 signals slightly heavier rainfall to be expected for Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri and a part of the Dakotas. Texas, finally, should also receive some rain after months of terrible drought.

Map: NOAA

At the other end, attention to China, the behavior of its demand and the impact of data from its economy on the trajectory of consumption in the country. Recent price drops have already attracted demand from the world’s largest buyer of the oilseed and this expectation is also on the traders’ radar.

“The drop in prices is already starting to attract demand. Yesterday soybean traders commented on 3 ships in the PNW to China. Let’s see if the USDA confirms these sales at 10 am in their daily flashes. in total, 8 from Brazil, 2 from Argentina/Uruguay and 10 from the US. This week China would have bought at least 11 boats. Traders comment that the Chinese state-owned Sinograin continues to ask for offers of soy in the PNW”, explains Eduardo Vanin, market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities.

On the outside, the macro scenario, financial and geopolitical issues are still very nebulous, keeping the market still quite averse to risk. Even so, following its fundamentals and records in natural gas, oil rose again, returning to WTI the US$ 89.00 per barrel.

Here’s how the market closed this Wednesday: