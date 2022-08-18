SP is the only Brazilian city in the list of the best places in the world to ride a bike | Sao Paulo

São Paulo was the only Brazilian city listed in the ranking of 90 countries that analyzes which world cities have the best conditions for the safe circulation of cyclists.

In the Bicycle Cities Index ranking, produced annually by the insurance company Luko, the capital of São Paulo ranks 76th, ahead of cities such as Bogotá (81st), Cali (82nd) ​​and Medellin (89th), in Colombia, and Buenos Aires ( 83rd), in Argentina, which are among the only six cities listed among South American countries.

The capital of Chile, Santiago, occupies the 58th position, ahead of São Paulo.

The study is led by the cities of Utrecht, in the Netherlands, followed by Münster, in Germany, and by the city of Antwerp, in Belgium, which occupy the top three positions, followed by Copenhagen, in Denmark, and Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, in 4th. and 5th place, respectively.

TV and advertising company assumes sponsorship of SP leisure bike lane

81% of the bike lanes in the city of SP are in good condition, but 5% need immediate works, concludes an analysis carried out by cyclists

2 of 3 The Bicycle Cities Index 2022 ranking, produced annually by the insurance company Luko. — Photo: Reproduction The Bicycle Cities Index 2022 ranking, produced annually by the insurance company Luko. — Photo: Reproduction

Listed cities received scores from 1 to 100 on various indicators, such as investment in bicycle infrastructure, safety, number of cyclists and bike shops, bike-share spots, as well as crimes and traffic accidents involving cyclists.

The study also took weather conditions into account, when determining the average hours of sunshine, millimeters of rain and number of days of extreme weather to draw an overall picture of the weather in each city.

São Paulo obtained a total of 24.81 points, far from the 77.84 points of the leading city in the study, Utrecht, in the Netherlands.

3 of 3 Cyclists on the Marginal Pinheiros bike path on October 11, 2021. — Photo: ALOISIO MAURICIO/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Cyclists on the Marginal Pinheiros bike path on October 11, 2021. — Photo: ALOISIO MAURICIO/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Münster and Antwerp scored, respectively, 65.93 and 60.51 points in total.

Considered the bicycle capital of the world, the city of Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, obtained 60.24 points, well below the neighbor that leads the Bicycle Cities Index.

According to Companhia de Engenharia de Tráfego (CET), the capital of São Paulo currently has 699.2 km of lanes with permanent cycle paths, of which 667.1 km are cycle lanes and 32.1 km are cycle routes.

The goals plan signed by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) provides for the implementation of another 300 kilometers of bike lanes or lanes by 2024.

The city also has 7,192 spaces in 72 bike racks throughout the city and 802 spaces in 29 places with Paracycles, integrated into the transport system of the capital of São Paulo.

1 – Utrecht (Netherlands) – 77.84 points

– 77.84 points 2 – Munster (Germany) – 65.93 points

– 65.93 points 3 – Antwerp (Belgium) – 60.51 points

– 60.51 points 4 – Copenhagen (Denmark) – 60.46 points

– 60.46 points 5 – Amsterdam (Netherlands) – 60.24 points

– 60.24 points 58 – Santiago (Chile) – 30.35 points

– 30.35 points 76 – São Paulo (Brazil) – 24.81 points

– 24.81 points 81 – Bogota (Colombia) – 23.62 points

– 23.62 points 82 – Cali (Colombia) – 23.24 points

– 23.24 points 83 – Buenos Aires (Argentina) – 22.47 points

– 22.47 points 89 – Medellin (Colombia) – 18.85 points