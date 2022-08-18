Spanish bishops sympathize with the persecuted Church in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, 17 Aug. 22 / 12:42 pm (ACI).- At least two Spanish archdioceses expressed support for the Church in Nicaragua, persecuted by the country’s president, Daniel Ortega, through social networks, with messages of solidarity, especially with the Bishop of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Jose Alvarez.

THE official twitter account of the Archdiocese of Toledo, Primate of Spain, published: We entrust especially the entire diocese of Matagalpa (Nicaragua) in these critical moments and we ask the Lord for the gift of strength for its pastors and lay faithful”.

Archbishop-elect coadjutor of Granada, Spain, and apostolic administrator of Ávila, Monsignor José María Gil Tamayo, expressed “solidarity with the Church in Nicaragua”.

Gil Tamayo highlights that the Nicaraguan Church is “besieged in its freedom by the dictatorship that governs the country”.

Persecution of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua has increased in recent years. The country’s bishops warned of the Ortega government’s dictatorial drift as early as 2014. Since 2018, the use of indiscriminate force has been the usual response.

Due to the Catholic Church’s support for citizen movements opposing the regime during the 2018 mobilizations, pressure on bishops, priests and lay faithful increased.

The former auxiliary bishop of Managua, Monsignor Silvio Baez, lives in exile in the US because of information that President Daniel Ortega, a former left-wing guerrilla chief, had ordered his assassination.

The Apostolic Nuncio Monsignor Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag was also expelled from the country in March of this year, a circumstance that was received by the Holy See with “surprise and pain”.

“It is incomprehensible, because during his mission, HE Archbishop Sommertag worked tirelessly for the good of the Church and the Nicaraguan people, especially the most vulnerable, always seeking to promote good relations between the Apostolic See and the Nicaraguan authorities,” the Holy See said in a statement. .

In July, the Missionaries of Charity, an order founded by Saint Teresa of Calcutta, were expelled from the country.

Archbishop Álvarez is being held in the Episcopal Curia of Matagalpa under house arrest in fact, without trial, along with five priests, three seminarians and three lay people since the beginning of August. A few days earlier, the Sandinista regime forcibly closed the country’s Catholic radio stations.

