‘Spanish Stonehenge’ emerges from drought-stricken dam | World

A brutal summer wreaked havoc for many in rural Spain, but an unexpected side effect of the country’s worst drought in decades has enthralled archaeologists – the resurgence of a prehistoric stone circle at a dam whose water level has dropped.

Officially known as the Guadalperal Dolmen, but nicknamed the “Spanish Stonehenge”, the circle of dozens of megalithic stones is believed to date back to 5000 BC.

1 of 4 Guadalperal dolmen emerges from the Tajo River in Spain — Photo: Susana Vera/REUTERS Guadalperal dolmen emerges from the Tajo River, Spain — Photo: Susana Vera/REUTERS

It is currently fully exposed in a corner of the Valdecanas reservoir in the central province of Cáceres, where officials say the water level has dropped to 28% of capacity.

“It’s a surprise, it’s a rare opportunity to be able to access it,” said archaeologist Enrique Cedillo of the Complutense University of Madrid, one of the experts rushing to study the circle before it submerges again.

Since its flooding in 1963, the site has only been seen four other times.

2 of 4 Guadalperal dolmen emerges from the Tajo River in Spain — Photo: Susana Vera/REUTERS Guadalperal dolmen emerges from the Tajo River, Spain — Photo: Susana Vera/REUTERS

Dolmens are stones arranged vertically, usually supporting a flat stone. While there are many scattered across Western Europe, little is known about who built them. Human remains found in or near many have led to an oft-cited theory that they are tombs.

Local historical and tourist associations advocated moving the Guadalperal stones to a museum or other place on dry land.

Climate change has left the Iberian peninsula at its driest in 1,200 years, and winter rainfall is expected to decline further, a study published in the journal Nature Geoscience has shown.

3 of 4 Guadalperal dolmen emerges from the Tajo River in Spain — Photo: Susana Vera/REUTERS Guadalperal dolmen emerges from the Tajo River, Spain — Photo: Susana Vera/REUTERS

The nickname given to the place was in reference to Stonehenge located in the Wiltshire region of England.

This is one of the most mysterious monuments in the world and a huge megalithic construction. Stonehenge is believed to be dated to the epoch of 3100 BC to 2075 BC

4 of 4 The stone circle at Stonehenge near Amesbury, Britain — Photo: A.Pattenden/English Heritage/Handout via Reuters The stone circle of Stonehenge near Amesbury, Britain — Photo: A.Pattenden/English Heritage/Handout via Reuters

It is believed that each stone in the English monument weighs, on average, 50 tons. They are arranged in a circular format.