Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse may have the Scarlet Spider

One of the most beloved versions of Spider-Man by fans can paint in Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse – Part 1. A board game licensed by hasbro brought Ben Reilly, the Scarlet Spider, stamped on its box, hinting that the Peter Parker clone must be in the new animation – see below:

Created in the 1970s, Ben returned in 1994 as part of the infamous Clone Saga, under the cloak of Scarlet Spider. After much confusion over who the real Peter was, he took over as Spider-Man, but was killed by the Green Goblin. Years later, he reappeared as the new version of the villainous Jackal during the Clone Conspiracy. He recently returned to the good guys side, but currently antagonizes Peter as Chasm.

According to producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, the Spider-Verse sequel had 1,000 people behind the scenes and is expected to feature 240 characters. The third film finally got a title. In the original: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (Beyond the Spiderversein free translation).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part 1 is scheduled for release in June 2023. The sequel will premiere on March 29, 2024.

