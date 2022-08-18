State confirms two new cases of monkeypox and total reaches 12

Cities

All patients with the disease are male, according to data from the State Health Department.

By Guilherme Correia | 08/17/2022 12:40

One of the symptoms of monkeypox is sores on the patient’s skin. (Photo: Reproduction)

Mato Grosso do Sul confirmed two new cases of monkeypox this Wednesday (17), according to an epidemiological bulletin published by the SES (State Department of Health). They are two men, from Dourados and Aparecida do Taboado, who are 24 and 31 years old, respectively.

They are in home isolation, according to the state folder. With this, the State has 12 confirmations of the disease caused by the monkeypox virus. The other records are from Campo Grande (8), Dourados and Itaquiraí. All are men and most (50%) were between 20 and 29 years old.

Skin wounds were present in all cases. Symptoms such as sudden fever (70% of cases) or adenomegaly (80%) were very frequent. Lesions in the genital region (10%), arthralgia (10%), oral lesions (10%) and rectal pain (10%) were less common.

As published by SES, the virus, although known to cause “monkey pox”, infects rodents in Africa and monkeys are probably accidental hosts, just like humans.

Until May 2022, all outbreaks of the disease were restricted to the African continent, but the virus has spread around the world and currently has community transmission in several countries, including Brazil.