STJD postpones trials of Pezzolano and Cruzeiro for incidents against Flu

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Coach Paulo Pezzolano, from Cruzeiro, had his trial at the STJD postponed

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) postponed the trials of Cruzeiro and coach Paulo Pezzolano, denounced for incidents that occurred during the 3-0 defeat to Fluminense, in Mineiro, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Initially, the episodes of July 12 would be on the agenda of the Third Disciplinary Commission session this Wednesday (17). However, the trials were adjourned at the request of the defense. There is still no set date, but the trend is to occur next Wednesday (24).

Pezzolano’s Trial

Enthusiastic from the start of the game, the coach received “scoldings” from Raphael Claus before being sent off, on 42 minutes. The ball hit the arm of defender Manoel, from Tricolor. “I inform you that, after being sent off, he invaded the field of play, heading towards me saying the following words: ‘You sons of bitches, you are stealing, they stole and they are stealing here too’ (repeating several times)”, reported the referee.

“I clarify that the expelled coach had to be contained by his athletes and by the fourth referee of the match. I emphasize that he had already been verbally warned in the 36th minute. Finally, at the end of the match, the expelled coach entered the field of play, coming our way, apologizing for what happened,” he added.

If convicted, Pezzolano could be suspended for up to six games. He was framed in article 258 of the CBJD, which says about: “Assuming any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics not typified by the other rules of this code”.

With the postponement, Pezzolano will be able to direct Cruzeiro normally in the match on Sunday, at 4 pm, in Porto Alegre, against Grmio, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Cruise Judgment

In the summary of the game, referee Raphael Claus reported a riot in the stands of Gigante da Pampulha involving fans of both teams before the ball rolled. Cruzeirenses and Tricolores exchanged provocations since the opening of the stadium gates. A short time later, the insults turned into a fight.

“I inform you that before the start of the match there was a confrontation in the stands between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans that required the intervention of the police and the use of pepper gas to contain those involved”, he quoted.

In addition, Claus observed that goalkeeper Fbio, ex-Cruzeiro, was hit by an object on the outskirts of the field. The author of the object was not identified in the smula. The fine for this type of infraction ranges from R$100 to R$100,000.

With the incidents, Cruzeiro was framed in article 213, for “disorders in its sports field” and “throwing objects in the field or place of dispute of the sporting event”.

Against Cruzeiro, there is the fact that, at least on the scorecard, the author of the throwing of the object was not identified. Identification, with presentation to the police authorities and registration of a police report, exempts the club from responsibility.

According to the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD), Cruzeiro can be punished with the loss of one to ten field orders if it is interpreted by the judges that the launch of the object caused damage to the progress of the sporting event.