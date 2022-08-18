Sunburst could cause geomagnetic storm this week – Forbes

NASA/Spaceweather

After a few relatively calm weeks, our star is restless again. The sun unleashed a series of medium-strength solar flares as it sends a coronal mass ejection and a fast flow of solar wind towards us.

Together, all this means that this week the sun is currently erupting in almost every way we knowincreasing the chances that when all these charged particles reach us, they will make their entrance in the form of a geomagnetic storm.

Some of this activity is already being felt on Earth. A trio of M-class flares were hit by a growing sunspot on Monday.

As the energy from the eruptions travels at the speed of light, it hit our planet within minutes, causing some shortwave radio blackouts noticed by pilots, sailors and other operators over the Atlantic Ocean and North America, according to Spaceweather.com.

But the slower-moving coronal mass ejection (CME), which was thrown from the sun’s atmosphere by a burst of dark plasma, could give our magnetic field something of a ‘touch here’ between today and tomorrow (18), so according to NASA and NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

the astronomer Tony Phillips described the event as the sun launching “a cloud of cold, dark plasma into space following an explosion around sunspot AR3076”.

“Traveling at over 600 km per second (1.3 million mph), the plume ripped through the sun’s outer atmosphere, creating a coronal mass ejection (CME),” he adds.

The cosmic hit can cause a minor to moderate geomagnetic storm when it collides with Earth’s magnetosphere, potentially disrupting satellite communications and creating bright auroras visible at lower-than-normal latitudes.

Read more: Like Earth, Sun’s Activity Is Accelerated

The sunspot that produced this burst of dark plasma, labeled AR3076, is a bit unusual in that its polarity is the inverse of about 97% of all other sunspots.

NASA has created a magnetic map of the sunspot that, according to Phillips, “shows opposite polarities jostling together — an explosive mixture that can trigger strong solar flares (even X-class ones).”

All this celestial drama at the center of our solar system may just be the beginning. The sun is currently in a period of intensified sunspot activity. as it reaches the peak of its 25th solar cycle. The star has gone through many of the roughly 11-year cycles since astronomers began tracking them in the 1700s.

At any moment between 2023 and 2025, the number of sunspots – which are linked to most eruptions, CMEs, and other ways the sun could disrupt life on Earth – will peak at what is called the solar maximum and then began to fall to a solar minimum period during which the face of the sun turns white. Then the cycle starts all over again.

There are conflicting predictions as to whether this solar cycle, which officially began a few years ago, will be of below-average intensity or one of the most active on record.

So far, a relatively hyperactive sun is trending for the last prediction to be correct, which means we could be on a rough path, geomagnetically speaking.

Apply for selection for the Under 30 2022 list