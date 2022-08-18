Suzy Camacho gets involved in controversy with her husband, receives attacks and gives an interview in tears: “I am not a liar”

Suzy Camacho is a renowned actress on Brazilian television and is going through a delicate moment due to her husband’s current health situation. It turns out that the artist’s companion is in a coma and recently, the interpreter was accused by the Public Ministry of São Paulo for allegedly committing a crime against his own spouse.

The agency claims that suzy would have falsified medical certificates to take R$10 million from her husband’s fortune, Farid Curi. The girl was wanted by columnists Reinaldo Gottino and Fabiola Reipert. In the cell phone call, the woman talked to the journalists in tears and stated that she was next to her husband at the time of the interview.

“She was really shaken up by all of this because she said, ‘I’m not a liar.’ “The Poison Hour”. The information is from the columnist Rogério Gentilefrom Uol, who discovered that Camacho had tricked health professionals into omitting certificates that would be used as proof of her husband’s mental capacity.

“As an attorney for Ms. Suzy Camacho Curiwife of Mr. Farid Curi, I come to express myself, clarifying that Ms. Suzy never used medical certificates that did not correspond to the truth (in or out of court), and that the accusations made by her stepchildren (her husband’s children) are unfounded and untrue,” Suzy’s lawyer said in a note sent to Notícias from the TV.