Synopsis Pantanal, Thursday, 18: Tenório goes after Juma, who shoots the villain

In Pantanal, the 9 o’clock soap opera on Rede Globo de Televisão, Juma (Alanis Guillen) will receive an unexpected visit, or rather, a very unpleasant one in this Thursday’s episode, the 18th. Tenório (Murilo Benício) is the one who will appear in the girl’s lands , with the intention of buying everything there. The problem is that he will be received at the base of the bullet!

In front of Juma’s house, Tenório will see the jaguar girl: “Good morning. You must be the famous Juma Marruá”. Juma quickly grabs his shotgun and fires: “I didn’t give you permission to speak my name.” When this scene happens, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will already be living with Juma in the tapera.

Tenório soon warns Juma that he doesn’t want a fight, but she will warn him: “You get out of here… One more step and I swear I’ll kill you…”. It is at this moment that the squatter realizes that Juma is serious and decides to leave his weapon on the ground.

“Leave your weapon there… And go away!”, will order Juma, with a lot of ‘grievance’.

The villain won’t give up having a conversation with Juma: “But I want to make you an offer for your land… I’ll fill you with money!”, he says. Soon after, Juma shoots for the first time and Tenório takes one back. “You crazy girl”, he will rant.

Juma asks once more: “Go away”, and then shoots for the second time, almost hitting Tenório, who will leave there towards the river, huffing in anger: “Mais is a damn thing”.

After this situation, Maria will appear: “What happened, Juma? I heard the shots”. Juma will reply: “That husband of yours is nothing but a shit! I thought it was because you ended him… And that’s it for good…”.