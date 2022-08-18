Tatá wins lawsuit against RedeTV! for channel budget joke

Tatá Werneck announced this Wednesday (17/8) that he won a lawsuit brought by RedeTV! against her. The channel had asked the Justice for compensation for moral damages due to a joke made by the famous during the Multishow Award in the year 2020. At the time, the comedian and actress said that the dress she wore for the Globo awards cost the programming budget. of the São Paulo station.

The broadcaster of Amilcare Jr. and Marcelo de Carvalho asked for R$ 50 thousand in moral damages, in addition to a retraction on the comedian’s social networks. The judge’s response in this case was that this quote from Tatá Werneck was just a joke and that it did not have the power to change the way viewers saw the channel.

Tatá is a social activist and vegan. She doesn't hide her love for animals and, whenever she can, promotes social inclusion. Together with friends, she founded Os Inclusos e os Sisos – a theater of mobilization for diversity, containing a Libras interpreter. With more than 50 million followers on Instagram alone, Tatá maintains good contact with the public. In fact, it is through social networks that the presenter talks about what she believes and reveals personal situations. In 2010, Tatá was part of the program Comédia MTV and was elected, in the same year, the funniest comedian in Brazil. On the channel, the actress also starred in Trolalá, Imperial Family and Tá Quente. In 2008, Tatá acted in the television series Dilemas de Irene and, in the following year, she played the character Carla, in the series Os Buchas. However, it was after presenting the program Quinta Categoria, on MTV Brasil, that the comedian became known. With a more comical profile, Tatá was invited to play the character Fedora, in Haja Coração. At the same time, she also gave life to Eloísa, a character in the second season of the comedy Vai Que Cola. The comedian's performance pleased the direction of Amor à Vida, which hired her to play Valdirene. With the performance, Tatá received the trophy for Revelation and Revelation Actress of the Year. A descendant of Germans, Tatá Werneck began his artistic career in his childhood. At the age of 9, the actress was enrolled in the theater course, and at the age of 11, she performed for the first time on stage. In high school, however, the comedian was not doing well. On Instagram, she even claimed that she was expelled from a school for behaving badly. In the meantime, the artist participated in the series Sem Análise, shown by Multishow. Soon after, she starred in the program Tudo pela Audiência, alongside Fábio Porchat. While recording the last one, she was invited to play Mari, in I Love Paraisópolis. However, at the time, she ended up being replaced by Bruna Marquezine. Tatá graduated in advertising at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), and in performing arts at the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Unirio). While recording the talk show, Tatá continued to participate in films and soap operas. In addition, in 2022, the actress was invited to be a judge on the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil, Globo's musical program.

In addition to losing to Tatá, RedeTV! was ordered to pay all legal costs and global attorneys’ fees, which were budgeted at 10% of the value of this lawsuit. An appeal can still be filed by them, but so far the broadcaster has not commented on the matter.

remember the case

During the presentation of the 2020 Multishow Prize, Tatá Werneck made a joke saying that her dress would cost a grid on the channel. “Guys, don’t notice, I came by motorcycle straight away, you know? I came like this. I took (the clothes) on the clothesline, it’s still wet. This is the budget for a RedeTV! For the love of God people, I don’t want you to notice”, joked the comedian, who was on the award stage alongside Paulo Gustavo and singer Iza.

The broadcaster’s defense claimed that de Tatá’s speech sounded like an irony by lowering the quality of her clothing and comparing it to the channel’s budget. Also according to the lawyers of the open channel, Tatá’s speeches were identified as persecution of the company. They claimed that jokes with a pejorative content against the network had already been told by it before.

In the process, the joke that Tatá made during the 2018 edition of CCXP was used, when she thanked God for not having integrated Pânico na TV, in 2010, which was shown by RedeTV!. However, after the judgment of this case, Rede TV! lost and will have to reimburse the famous court costs.

