Tati Diniz, famous businesswoman, dies at 44

Reproduction/Instagram – 08.18.2022 Tati Diniz dies of cancer, aged 44

A famous entrepreneur, Tati Diniz died this Thursday, the 18th, at the age of 44, due to cancer, a disease that was diagnosed two and a half years ago. She is survived by her husband, Hugo, and their 15-year-old son, Gabriel. On social media, former agents and friends paid their last respects.

“In our last conversation we talked about time and space being an illusion. Today I am thousands of kilometers away from your family, Aunt Fatima, Fla do Gabi who I love so much and I wanted to hug them tight, but not from you I feel far away. Yesterday we exchanged messages, we said that we loved each other, and love doesn’t end like this when the body says goodbye, it expands when freeing itself from density. Thank you for EVERYTHING you represent in our life, in my professional story, in my wedding, in the funniest stories we have together. You enchanted this plan, Tati. I will honor life and every second you give me here because you did it. I love you”, said Rafa Brites.

Tati managed the careers of celebrities such as Felipe Andreoli, Rafa Brites and Tatá Werneck, when they were still at the beginning of their careers. Currently, she was a partner in a company with Rodrigo Faro’s brother. In the casting, presenter Rodrigo Faro, Evaristo Costa, Tiago Oliveira, among others.

“When I was on MTV I believed very little in myself. I was afraid of everything. You came with your strength, wisdom and faith and became my manager. Looking at you calmed me down. Because you believed in me. Your faith was never Even going through all the difficulties you went through, I never saw you complain. They were just words of hope. Today was the first time you said “friend, it’s hard”. You had friends who love you by your side. Your son who loves you. Hugo your love who loves you. Your parents so amazing. Your sister the most amazing sister in the world. Even your ex husband loves you. Everyone loves you. And that love will NEVER change. I thank you for everything, my friend. Your parents, your son and your sister were tireless. Just like you. May God, Jesus, Our Lady be welcoming you with open arms at a great party. I know Tati doesn’t need a post right now. But this is a tribute to her family, and to one of my best friends who today became a faithful squire of the the most beautiful angels”, said Tatá Werneck.

“My friend, I don’t even know what to say properly. After all, everyone knew you as the great artist manager you’ve become. But I met you when I was 5 years old, back in Franca, our mothers were friends… and that’s how you became my sister. You, the MTV lawyer, decided to be a businesswoman just when the CQC exploded and I found out I would need someone to take care of my things. I was your first client. How lucky for me. I chose you for your character, dignity, honesty, sympathy and because I wouldn’t trust anyone with my eyes closed as I always trusted you. And you became a great dream maker. Dreams of your family, mine, the dreams of your artists, dreams of people who never dared to dream. You helped make it happen. You certainly made some of yours too. God wanted to take you to his company before our time here, the time of humans. I hope he has his reasons. Because here we go miss you so much. We’ll live and h honor every minute the joy and love you radiated to those who had the privilege of knowing you. I love you so much my sister. Forever,” Andreoli said.

Since she was diagnosed with cancer, Tati Diniz sought to associate herself with causes that encouraged treatment, as well as listening to testimonials with recovery success stories. With the Vencer o Cancer Institute, she created the “Mirror Mirror” project, in which she sought to talk about caring for the disease and how to deal with side effects.

“Often, due to the side effects of treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, patients go through a process of not being recognized in the mirror. The proposal is to bring aesthetics as an ally to treatment and a tool to stimulate self-esteem so shaken in this hard journey. The idea is to show that being sick does not mean seeing yourself sick. It’s about life, about being able to take care of yourself. It’s helping patients to get up and face the disease by looking in the mirror. ‘Mirror’ wants to show that, even during treatment, it is possible to take care of yourself and find ways to feel beautiful, attractive and happy. We want to bring strength and encouragement to face fears, doubts, fears. We seek to present information, techniques, products, services and specialists in aesthetic treatments that help improve self-esteem. We will create, implement and present actions to raise the self-esteem of cancer patients so that they have the strength to fight and not shame or embarrass ment with your appearance. It is an affectionate look at someone whose life is devastated by a disease that takes the ground and changes physically and emotionally. It is a positive look at the techniques, services and products available, in addition to qualified professionals who represent a difference in the lives of cancer patients. ‘Espelho Meu’ is a mirror of love, bringing the beauty that strengthens cancer patients”, he said in the presentation of the project.

The wake will be held at Funeral home, in São Paulo, this Thursday.

“Today is a sad farewell day, but let’s flood that room with love, as she was really loved. The pains are over dear friend, now rest and be sure that what you planted here, before your departure, you you did it. You changed the lives of everyone by your side and you made us have more faith in life and in the adversities it imposes on us. Even today I want to talk about you my friend! I love you! We will always be together!”, said the partner Daniel Faro.

