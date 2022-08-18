Taxes on games have already dropped 4 times, but have prices actually dropped?

Taxes on games have already had four reductions during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the last one in July. But have prices actually dropped?

According to the perception of players and professionals linked to the segment consulted by tilt, government initiatives did not have this effect. On the contrary, the values ​​ended up rising.

The price escalation has several reasons. In part, because of the rise in the dollar in recent years; but also because of the lack of microcircuits that affected the global electronics market after the covid-19 pandemic; and by the shortage of products, such as the PlayStation 5 (also due to the crisis in the supply chain).

Election play?

In Brazil, the tax dropped from 16% to 12% for spare parts and accessories, in addition to games. As for video games with attached or uncoupled screens and related parts, the rate of 16% was zero.

for the economist Yvon Gaillard, the reduction in taxes can be considered an electoral strategy. “Who enjoys this type of game is a young population in which the Bolsonaro government does not have a good reach. So, it can be understood that it is an electoral measure to get votes”, he considers. Gaillard..

The influencer Skorpion Gamer, a youtuber with more than 5.6 million subscribers, is one of those who notices an increase in prices, despite the drop in taxation.

“My view of someone who buys games every day is that prices went from the standard of R$180, R$190, to R$350. There are games that reach R$600. I didn’t feel a drop in value, and yes, a growth because the games industry had other costs. For us here in Brazil, it ends up taking a lot”, analyzes Skorpion.

Influencer and youtuber Skorpion Gamer notices increase in game prices even with tax reduction Image: Personal Archive

Interest in PS4 has grown

Designer Gabriel Diniz, 29, also realizes that games have never been so expensive, which even causes jokes among the gaming community.

“You hear a lot about price and tax drops by the current government, but new games continue to be launched in the R$300 range, and we know that this is not the economic reality. [para os brasileiros]“.

Vinicius de Moura Alves, manager of Cut Games, a retailer specializing in video games, says that tax reductions were good in 2021, as there was a drop in prices for the new generation of PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

“In this last fall of this year, unfortunately we couldn’t see its result, because of the shortage of last generation consoles. So they still haven’t lowered prices. [o interesse] on previous generation consoles like PS4 and Xbox One”, explains Alves.

Another factor that counts is the demand for appliances in the used market, which also contributes to the fact that tax exemptions do not have practical impacts.

“I considered buying in the United States”

Civil engineer Caio Waldir, 25, thought about buying a PS5 in the United States because of the high prices practiced at the time.

“I changed my video game a few months ago (I had a PS4 and I bought a PS5) and I did some research beforehand to find a cheaper place to buy it, since prices here in Brazil are very expensive”.

As there was no place to receive it in the US, the plan to buy online ended up being discarded. The solution was to research in Brazil, but the cost discouraged him.

The engineer remembered that he knew a store in Santa Ifigenia that bought old video games to discount the price of a new one. He had to hand over his Nintendo Switch, valued at R$3,500, as part of the payment for the PS5, which was worth R$5,400. He ended up paying only the difference of R$ 1,900.

“It was an opportunity amid the very expensive prices we found here. I saw that they had lowered the tax for video games, but I didn’t feel any difference when buying a new one”, he reports.

PlayStation manages to lower prices

Contacted by Tilt, Sony demonstrated the decrease in values ​​on PlayStation after the first three IPI (Industrial Product Tax) reductions.

August 2019 – First IPI reduction

PS4 – from BRL 2,599 to BRL 2,399

– from BRL 2,599 to BRL 2,399 PS4 Pro – from BRL 2,999 to BRL 2,799

– from BRL 2,999 to BRL 2,799 PlayStation VR – from BRL 2,799 to BRL 2,599

from BRL 2,799 to BRL 2,599 Dualshock 4 controller – from BRL 259 to BRL 249

November 2020 – Second IPI reduction

PS5 with media input – from BRL 4,999 to BRL 4,699

– from BRL 4,999 to BRL 4,699 PS5 digital version – from BRL 4,499 to BRL 4,199

– from BRL 4,499 to BRL 4,199 DualSense Control – from BRL 499 to BRL 469

– from BRL 499 to BRL 469 HD Camera – from BRL 449 to BRL 419

August 2021 – Third IPI reduction

PS5 with media input – BRL 4,699 for 4,399.90

– BRL 4,699 for 4,399.90 PS5 digital version – BRL 4,199 for 3,899.90

– BRL 4,199 for 3,899.90 PS4 – from BRL 2,799.90 to BRL 2,599.90

– from BRL 2,799.90 to BRL 2,599.90 DualSense Control White – from BRL 469.90 to BRL 439.90

– from BRL 469.90 to BRL 439.90 DualSense Cosmic Red controller – from BRL 499.90 to BRL 469.90

– from BRL 499.90 to BRL 469.90 DualSense Midnight Black controller – from BRL 469.90 to BRL 439.90

– from BRL 469.90 to BRL 439.90 HD Camera – from BRL 419 to BRL 389.90

– from BRL 419 to BRL 389.90 DualShock 4 Jet Black controller – from BRL 299.90 to BRL 279.90

– from BRL 299.90 to BRL 279.90 DualShock 4 Colors Controller – from BRL 319.90 to BRL 299.90

tilt also invited Microsoft (responsible for Xbox) to present its values, but the company did not manifest itself. Nintendo, responsible for the Switch, has no official representation in Brazil with a unified pricing policy.