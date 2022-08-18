Testing centers for Covid-19 will be closed in Ceará

Due to the scenario of continuous drop in Covid-19 cases, the Ceará Health Department (Sesa) announced that next Friday, the 19th, the operation of Testing Centers (CTs) free at the Hotel Excelsior (in Praça do Ferreira) and at the Fortaleza Airport, as well as the CTs of the partnership network (Sesi, Sesc and Senac) in the Capital and in the countryside will stop working.

To keep the population assisted even in the face of the reduction of cases and the positivity of the exams, the State Government and the municipalities of Ceará continue to offer Covid-19 exams in health units.

“If there is a new growth in cases or a new wave of Covid-19 in the state, we will be able to reactivate these equipment. In primary care, in health centers, or in medium and high complexity, in hospitals, there is testing for symptomatic suspects or patients with flu syndromes”, explains in a note the executive secretary of Health Surveillance at Sesa, Sarah Mendes.

According to Sesa, this more controlled scenario is only possible due to the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 in Ceará, which is in third place in the national ranking of vaccine coverage by complete schedule (first and second dose) and by booster doses, behind only São Paulo and Piauí.

The health authorities of Ceará still recommend that the population continue taking all doses of the vaccine, including boosters, so that the economic and social advances achieved with the reduction of the disease indicators are maintained.

massive testing

According to Sesa, the free testing centers for Covid-19 in Praça do Ferreira and Fortaleza Airport, opened in August 2020 and July 2021, respectively, were the two places with the highest number of tests carried out in the state. According to data from the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Ceará (Lacen), the two CTs add up to more than 142,400 tests.

“Massive testing was essential for epidemiological surveillance at peak times of the disease. Having this data on cases and positivities of covid supported us for decision-making in the context of facing the pandemic”, concludes the executive secretary of Health Surveillance at Sesa.

