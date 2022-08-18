That it! Elon Musk says he’s buying European giant

Richest man in the world, Elon Musk, seems ready to get into the football business and targets European giant

Can you imagine Elon Musk as a football manager? It may seem unlikely, but the billionaire, voted the richest man in the world, said he is close to investing in the sport. And he already thinks aloud, in a European giant.

via Twitter, Elon Musk nailed that he is buying Manchester United, one of the most traditional teams on the planet.

The news made Red Devils fans happy. After all, part is disgusted with the Glazer family, who have run the club for years. At several games at Old Trafford, fans hold banners and signs that read “Glazer out”, or “Fora, Glazer”, in Brazilian jargon.

It could be caô

Despite Elon Musk’s Twitter, there is a possibility that the information is just to get attention, something common in the billionaire’s career.

Musk often says untrue things on social media. Now, what remains is to wait to know if this story is true, or a lie.