The actress’ car was traveling at 145 km/h at the time of the accident.

Anne Heche’s car was traveling at 145 km/h at the time of the accident that killed the actress. The information is from the Daily Mail.

Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the artist’s cause of death: “inhalation and thermal injuries”. The document also lists “fracture of the sternum due to blunt trauma” as what is called a “significant condition” in her death.

The opinion considers Heche’s death as “accidental” and establishes the patient’s death date as August 11 – the date on which the doctors found she was brain dead. The devices that kept her clinically alive were turned off just three days later.

On August 5th, Anne crashed her vehicle into the garage of an apartment complex. The impact was so strong that it caused a fire in the car and in the affected residence. It took nearly 60 firefighters to put out the flames.

Police told Deadline that the actress was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

Anne Heche became known for acting in series such as “Men in Trees”, “Hung”, “Save Me”, “Aftermath” and “The Brave”. In cinemas, she also participated in features such as “Volcano”, “Jogando com Prazer” and “Seis Dias, Sete Noites” — a classic of “Sessão da Tarde” (TV Globo).