The Lord of the Rings | Rights change owners shortly before the series

The Swedish multimedia group Embracer Group is the new owner of the adaptation rights (for cinema, video games, board games, amusement parks or theater) of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The news was confirmed by Deadline.

Embracer bought the rights that belonged, since the 1970s, to The Saul Zaentz Company, becoming the new owner of the division that is known as Middle-Earth Enterprises. The subsidiary is responsible for negotiating the adaptation rights with various interested media companies.

The change comes less than a month before the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerproduction of Prime Video inspired by Tolkien’s universe. The series is not part of the rights purchased by Embracer, however, as they do not include TV/streaming adaptations, nor the books and appendices in which The Rings of Power is based.



Even so, in its statement about the acquisition, the Swedish group stated that it had “a financial interest” in the Prime Video series, as well as the animated film The War of the Rohirrimwhich Warner is producing, and in the video game Heroes from Middle-Earthwhich is in the hands of EA.

THE amazon signed a contract in 2017 to adapt JRR Tolkien’s story for television. The agreement says the company can tell stories from Second Age of Middle Earthincluding moments like the rise of Sauron and the forge of the Rings of Power.

The series is scheduled to premiere in September 2, 2022.

