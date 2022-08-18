‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: See premiere date, new episodes, cast and trailer

the new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on September 1st at 10 pm on Amazon Prime Video. The first season will have 8 episodes, which will air simultaneously worldwide: always on Fridays at 1 am. The final episode of the first season will air on October 14th. 5 seasons in total have been confirmed.

A preview this Monday, the 15th, with the presence of Jeff Bezosfounder of Amazon and one of the biggest enthusiasts of the billion dollar production, presented the series based on the work of JRR Tolkien – it takes place thousands of years before the episodes of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings.

epic drama, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power shows, for the first time, the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth history. According to the synopsis, viewers will “return to an age when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the thinnest of threads, and one of the greatest. villains already out of Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover the entire world in darkness”.

Cast and Production The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne & Patrick McKay. Joining them are executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, JA Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond and Sharon Tal Yguado, as well as producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs the series along with JA Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

O The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast features actors such as Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Markella Kavenagh (Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot), Joseph Mawle (Oren), Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Lenny Henry (Sadoc Burrows) and Max Baldry (Isildur), among many others.

Watch trailers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power