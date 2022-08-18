The mysterious case of the journalist who disappeared in Syria 10 years ago

17 August 2022

Credit, Tice family photo caption, Journalist Austin Tice was captured in Syria 10 years ago and his whereabouts are unknown

US President Joe Biden said the US is certain that a US journalist, kidnapped a decade ago, is being held by the Syrian government.

Austin Tice, a former marine, was captured near the Syrian capital Damascus on August 14, 2012, while covering the country’s civil war, according to his family.

“We know for sure that he was detained by the Syrian regime,” Biden said. He urged Syria to “work with us so we can bring Austin home.”

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has not confirmed whether Tice is being held by his government. Previously, other senior Syrian officials have denied the journalist’s detention.

No group claimed responsibility for the capture and his whereabouts are unknown to the public.

Tice turned 41 on August 11 and her kidnapping is one of the longest involving American citizens. He was last seen, blindfolded and apparently struggling, in a video posted online weeks after his capture.

His mother, Debra Tice, told political news website Axios that the case of American basketball star Brittney Griner — for whom the United States has offered Russia a prisoner swap — shows “how things work when the government has the will.” .

‘Show me’

Debra Tice recently told CBS News that the Biden administration was not doing enough to work with Syria to bring her son home.

“The US government has worked very hard to convince me that it is working on this,” she said. “My answer is: don’t tell me. Show me.”

Two Trump administration officials traveled to Syria two years ago in an attempt to bring Austin Tice home. They returned after Syrian officials refused to negotiate as long as American soldiers remained in the country.

The journalist’s mother wants to know why the negotiations did not continue.

“I know that the US government has not spoken directly to the Syrian government to ask for a meeting,” he said.

President Biden’s statement apparently referred to his May meeting with Tice’s parents at the White House, stating that he had “promised” them and the American people to return US citizens wrongfully detained abroad.

“The Tice family deserves answers and, most importantly, deserves to be reunited quickly with Austin,” Biden said.