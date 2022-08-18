The mysterious case of the journalist who disappeared in Syria 10 years ago

2022-08-18

Credit, Tice family

Journalist Austin Tice was captured in Syria 10 years ago and his whereabouts are unknown

US President Joe Biden said the US is certain that a US journalist, kidnapped a decade ago, is being held by the Syrian government.

Austin Tice, a former marine, was captured near the Syrian capital Damascus on August 14, 2012, while covering the country’s civil war, according to his family.

“We know for sure that he was detained by the Syrian regime,” Biden said. He urged Syria to “work with us so we can bring Austin home.”

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has not confirmed whether Tice is being held by his government. Previously, other senior Syrian officials have denied the journalist’s detention.

