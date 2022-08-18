the preferred assets of investors – Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Not even the rise of the Ibovespa in July was enough to prevent investors from migrating their portfolios to fixed income.

The portion allocated to fixed income reached 37.89% in July. In the previous month, this share was 36.92%

Multimarket funds still represent the largest share of investors’ portfolios, but this size has been decreasing: from 39.87% in June, they dropped to 38.78% in July

O Ibovespa managed to overcome a “perfect storm” in July to start a positive performance of 4.69%; remember. The rise, however, was not enough to prevent investors from migrating their portfolios to the fixed income – movement that had already been observed in the latest surveys made by Big Data Smartbrain.

The research is based on the company’s platform, which processes more than 340,000 investment statements daily, totaling more than R$250 billion in analyzed assets.

The survey shows that, in July, the share of portfolios allocated to fixed income reached 37.89% and continues to receive new contributions. In June, this share was 36.92%. meet the best fixed income investments with Selic at 13.75% per year.

You hedge funds they still represent the largest share of investors’ portfolio, but this size has been decreasing: from 39.87% in June, they passed to 38.78% in July. The allocation reduction is also observed in the actions and equity funds, which in July had the lowest percentage of the year in the distribution of investment portfolios. investment with a 12% share.

The composition of the portfolios also includes pension assets (6.3%), real estate (1.6%) and others (3.4%).

See the preferred multimarket funds in July:

TOP Name Fund Manager Name rent Month (%) rent Year (%) rent 12 months (%) rent 24 months (%) 1 BTGP ACCESS SPX NIMITZ FIC FI MULT SPX -1.17 20.05 29.04 38.87 46.85 two AZ QUEST MISTRAL FC FI MULT CRED PRIV AZ QUEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LTDA 1.03 7.03 10.42 17.7 17.69 3 IBIUNA HEDGE ST ADVISORY FC DE FI MULT IBIUNA MACRO GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. -2.05 11.36 20.34 24.91 49.26 4 ARTISANAL FC FI MULTIMARKET ARTESANAL INVESTIMENTOS LTDA 1.08 6.46 9.44 13.45 22.9 5 IBIUNA CREDIT FC FI MULT CRED PRIV IBIUNA MACRO GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. 1.11 6.47 10.52 18.19 NULL 6 SOLIS CAPI AN A CRED PRIV FIC FI MULT LP SOLIS INVESTIMENTOS 1.2 7.97 12.17 16.93 NULL 7 EMPIRICA LOTUS FIC FI MULT CRED PRIV EMPIRICA INVEST RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 1.17 7.81 11.89 16.84 23.99 8 ABSOLUTE VERTEX ADV FC FI MULT ABSOLUTE -0.42 13.49 18.46 24.95 33.86 9 LEGACY CAPITAL FIC FI MULT ACCESS BTG PACT -0.26 18.06 22.47 27.2 41.04 10 ARX ​​MACRO FC FI MULTI ARX ​​INVESTIMENTOS LTDA 0.4 4.24 7.63 21.73 35

*Source: Big Data Smartbrain.

The preferred fixed income funds in July:

TOP Background manager rent Month (%) rent Year (%) rent 12 months (%) rent 24 months (%) 1 TREND DI SIMPLE FI RF XP ASSET MANAGEMENT 1.04 6.62 9.63 12.28 two BTG PAC DIGITAL TES SELIC SIMPLE FI RF BTG PACT 1.04 6.57 9.57 11.51 16.18 3 SAFE HARBOR FI RF REFER DI CRED PRIV PORTO SEGURO INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. 1.08 6.94 10.48 16.69 18.48 4 BTG PACTUAL YIELD DI FI REF CRED PRIV BTG PACT 1.1 6.88 10.03 13.52 11.77 5 SPX SEAHAWK FIC FI RF CRED PRIV LP ACCES SPX 1.11 7.35 11.03 18.5 6 ORAMA DI-FI RF SIMPLE LP ORAMA DTVM SA 1.01 6.6 9.68 12.17 16.88 7 XP REF FI RF REF DI CRED PRIV XP ASSET MANAGEMENT 1.07 6.95 10.27 13.67 17.21 8 AZ QUEST LUCE ADV FC FI RF CRED PRIV LP AZ QUEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LTDA 1.09 7.09 10.62 16.6 9 BEM FI FIXED INCOME SIMPLE TPF BRADESCO 1.04 6.51 9.49 11.86 16.46 10 TREND INB FC FI RF SIMPLE XP ASSET MANAGEMENT 1.04 6.61 9.62

*Source: Big Data Smartbrain

Preferred stocks in July:

As in the previous month, VALE3 was the stock preferred by investors in July, but continued with negative profitability in the period. The biggest rise of the month among the stocks that make up the Top 10 raised by Smartbrain comes from PETR4, which in late July announced ‘superdividends’ that attracted investors to the asset; remember.

TOP ACTION rent Month (%) rent Year (%) rent 12 months (%) rent 24 months (%) 1 VALE3 -8.89 -7.08 -26.48 45.65 81.5 two PETR4 22.27 45.85 82.43 128.55 99.27 3 ITSA4 3.48 -1.12 -15.15 -9.09 -16.92 4 BBDC4 1.43 1.28 -18.48 1.14 -23.76 5 BOVA11 4.53 -1.38 -15.11 0.04 1.38 6 WEGE3 6.55 -13.75 -19.88 -14.3 144.58 7 ITUB4 4.26 13.28 -3.5 10.89 -9.33 8 BBSE3 11.67 45.23 44.49 16.59 12.1 9 TRPL4 -0.78 -6.25 -0.19 20.31 20.71 10 EGIE3 7.31 19.55 24.43 7.46 6.09

*Source: Big Data Smartbrain

The preferred real estate funds in July:

TOP REIF REIF ticker rent Month (%) rent Year (%) rent 12 months (%) rent 24 months (%) 1 KNIP11 KINEA PRICE INDICES FDO INV IMOB – FII KINEA -2.08 2.52 4.28 16.66 14.81 two IRDM11 FII IRIDIUM REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES IRIDIUM MANAGEMENT 1.83 2.16 -0.51 19.86 26.9 3 REC11 FDO INV IMOB – FII RECEIVAIS IMOBILIARIO REAL ESTATE CAPITAL – REC -1.98 6.48 5.49 NULL NULL 4 RZTR11 FUND DE INVESTIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO RIZA TERRAX RIZA ASSET 1.91 9.04 21.03 NULL NULL 5 RBRF11 FDO INV IMOB RBR ALPHA FUNDOS DE FUNDOS RBR MANAGEMENT 2.46 -7.86 -7 -18.56 -16.09 6 HFOF11 HEDGE TOP FOFII 3 FDO INV IMOB HEDGE INVESTMENTS 0.86 -9.75 -18.41 -29.67 -18.12 7 VRTA11 FACTOR VERITA FDO INV IMOB – FII FACTOR -1.14 -1.1 -3.17 6.62 -16.25 8 HGLG11 CSHG LOGÍSTICA FDO INV IMOB – FII CSHG – CREDIT SUISSE 4.67 5.4 10.02 11.09 32.04 9 CPTS11 CAPITANIA SECURITIES II FDO INV IMOB – FII CAPTAINCY -2.07 -0.62 0.68 16 NULL 10 KNHY11 KINEA HIGH YIELD CRI FDO INV IMOB – FII KINEA -4.38 -1.58 5.58 16.98 6.91

*Source: Big Data Smartbrain

