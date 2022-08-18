the preferred assets of investors – Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

  • Not even the rise of the Ibovespa in July was enough to prevent investors from migrating their portfolios to fixed income.
  • The portion allocated to fixed income reached 37.89% in July. In the previous month, this share was 36.92%
  • Multimarket funds still represent the largest share of investors’ portfolios, but this size has been decreasing: from 39.87% in June, they dropped to 38.78% in July

O Ibovespa managed to overcome a “perfect storm” in July to start a positive performance of 4.69%; remember. The rise, however, was not enough to prevent investors from migrating their portfolios to the fixed income – movement that had already been observed in the latest surveys made by Big Data Smartbrain.

The research is based on the company’s platform, which processes more than 340,000 investment statements daily, totaling more than R$250 billion in analyzed assets.

The survey shows that, in July, the share of portfolios allocated to fixed income reached 37.89% and continues to receive new contributions. In June, this share was 36.92%. meet the best fixed income investments with Selic at 13.75% per year.

You hedge funds they still represent the largest share of investors’ portfolio, but this size has been decreasing: from 39.87% in June, they passed to 38.78% in July. The allocation reduction is also observed in the actions and equity funds, which in July had the lowest percentage of the year in the distribution of investment portfolios. investment with a 12% share.

The composition of the portfolios also includes pension assets (6.3%), real estate (1.6%) and others (3.4%).

See the preferred multimarket funds in July:

TOPName FundManager Namerent Month (%)rent Year (%)rent 12 months (%)rent 24 months (%)
1BTGP ACCESS SPX NIMITZ FIC FI MULTSPX-1.1720.0529.0438.8746.85
twoAZ QUEST MISTRAL FC FI MULT CRED PRIVAZ QUEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LTDA1.037.0310.4217.717.69
3IBIUNA HEDGE ST ADVISORY FC DE FI MULTIBIUNA MACRO GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.-2.0511.3620.3424.9149.26
4ARTISANAL FC FI MULTIMARKETARTESANAL INVESTIMENTOS LTDA1.086.469.4413.4522.9
5IBIUNA CREDIT FC FI MULT CRED PRIVIBIUNA MACRO GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.1.116.4710.5218.19NULL
6SOLIS CAPI AN A CRED PRIV FIC FI MULT LPSOLIS INVESTIMENTOS1.27.9712.1716.93NULL
7EMPIRICA LOTUS FIC FI MULT CRED PRIVEMPIRICA INVEST RESOURCE MANAGEMENT1.177.8111.8916.8423.99
8ABSOLUTE VERTEX ADV FC FI MULTABSOLUTE-0.4213.4918.4624.9533.86
9LEGACY CAPITAL FIC FI MULT ACCESSBTG PACT-0.2618.0622.4727.241.04
10ARX ​​MACRO FC FI MULTIARX ​​INVESTIMENTOS LTDA0.44.247.6321.7335

*Source: Big Data Smartbrain.

The preferred fixed income funds in July:

TOPBackgroundmanagerrent Month (%)rent Year (%)rent 12 months (%)rent 24 months (%)
1TREND DI SIMPLE FI RFXP ASSET MANAGEMENT1.046.629.6312.28
twoBTG PAC DIGITAL TES SELIC SIMPLE FI RFBTG PACT1.046.579.5711.5116.18
3SAFE HARBOR FI RF REFER DI CRED PRIVPORTO SEGURO INVESTIMENTOS LTDA.1.086.9410.4816.6918.48
4BTG PACTUAL YIELD DI FI REF CRED PRIVBTG PACT1.16.8810.0313.5211.77
5SPX SEAHAWK FIC FI RF CRED PRIV LP ACCESSPX1.117.3511.0318.5
6ORAMA DI-FI RF SIMPLE LPORAMA DTVM SA1.016.69.6812.1716.88
7XP REF FI RF REF DI CRED PRIVXP ASSET MANAGEMENT1.076.9510.2713.6717.21
8AZ QUEST LUCE ADV FC FI RF CRED PRIV LPAZ QUEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LTDA1.097.0910.6216.6
9BEM FI FIXED INCOME SIMPLE TPFBRADESCO1.046.519.4911.8616.46
10TREND INB FC FI RF SIMPLEXP ASSET MANAGEMENT1.046.619.62

*Source: Big Data Smartbrain

Preferred stocks in July:

As in the previous month, VALE3 was the stock preferred by investors in July, but continued with negative profitability in the period. The biggest rise of the month among the stocks that make up the Top 10 raised by Smartbrain comes from PETR4, which in late July announced ‘superdividends’ that attracted investors to the asset; remember.

TOPACTIONrent Month (%)rent Year (%)rent 12 months (%)rent 24 months (%)
1VALE3-8.89-7.08-26.4845.6581.5
twoPETR422.2745.8582.43128.5599.27
3ITSA43.48-1.12-15.15-9.09-16.92
4BBDC41.431.28-18.481.14-23.76
5BOVA114.53-1.38-15.110.041.38
6WEGE36.55-13.75-19.88-14.3144.58
7ITUB44.2613.28-3.510.89-9.33
8BBSE311.6745.2344.4916.5912.1
9TRPL4-0.78-6.25-0.1920.3120.71
10EGIE37.3119.5524.437.466.09

*Source: Big Data Smartbrain

The preferred real estate funds in July:

TOPREIFREIFtickerrent Month (%)rent Year (%)rent 12 months (%)rent 24 months (%)
1KNIP11KINEA PRICE INDICES FDO INV IMOB – FIIKINEA-2.082.524.2816.6614.81
twoIRDM11FII IRIDIUM REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLESIRIDIUM MANAGEMENT1.832.16-0.5119.8626.9
3REC11FDO INV IMOB – FII RECEIVAIS IMOBILIARIOREAL ESTATE CAPITAL – REC-1.986.485.49NULLNULL
4RZTR11FUND DE INVESTIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO RIZA TERRAXRIZA ASSET1.919.0421.03NULLNULL
5RBRF11FDO INV IMOB RBR ALPHA FUNDOS DE FUNDOSRBR MANAGEMENT2.46-7.86-7-18.56-16.09
6HFOF11HEDGE TOP FOFII 3 FDO INV IMOBHEDGE INVESTMENTS0.86-9.75-18.41-29.67-18.12
7VRTA11FACTOR VERITA FDO INV IMOB – FIIFACTOR-1.14-1.1-3.176.62-16.25
8HGLG11CSHG LOGÍSTICA FDO INV IMOB – FIICSHG – CREDIT SUISSE4.675.410.0211.0932.04
9CPTS11CAPITANIA SECURITIES II FDO INV IMOB – FIICAPTAINCY-2.07-0.620.6816NULL
10KNHY11KINEA HIGH YIELD CRI FDO INV IMOB – FIIKINEA-4.38-1.585.5816.986.91

*Source: Big Data Smartbrain

