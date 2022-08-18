The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund took a hit (and thinks more to come) | Marketplace

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund took a hit (and thinks more to come) | Marketplace 5 Views

The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, with US$ 1.2 trillion in assets, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) took its biggest hit in history, in dollars, in the first half and its main boss foresees a scenario that is still quite volatile.

The fund’s loss in the period was 14.4%, which represents a $174 billion bite into the Norwegian vehicle’s equity. The result of the stock portfolio was a 17% retraction – driven by a 28% retraction in technology stocks, having as anchor the shares of Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Fixed income assets lost 9.3%.

Those who helped to minimize the impact were private renewable energy assets, which yielded 13.3% in the period – which is ironic for a fund whose wealth comes from fossil fuels.

“Markets don’t fall in a straight line and I’m worried that we’re going to have tough times for a long time,” NBIM CEO Nicolai Tangen told the Financial Times. “There’s a risk that we haven’t seen the worst yet.”

In Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, capital comes from oil, but yields in renewable energies

One of Tangen’s concerns is the inflation curve in developed markets, which is unlikely to yield as easily as some investors project. “Inflation feeds itself.”

The performance, of course, was not exclusive to NBIM. It was the worst half-year for the US stock market since the early 1970s, dragging returns globally. At the end of the semester, the stock market rally in July did not convince Tangen. “The market has a function, which is to try to take your money every day. The best way to do that in July was with a rally”, he said, noting that it is unusual to lose money in stocks and bonds at the same time, as is happening in this year.

But for a giant. it will be easier to cross the storm on foot. “Given that NBIM is super diversified and pursuing a long-term strategy, it will weather the storm, even if the exceptional returns seen in 2020 and 2021 are unlikely to be repeated,” analyst Matthew Oxenford, Economist Intelligence Unit, told CNBC.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Häagen-Dazs collects ice cream and popsicles on suspicion of substance with toxic potential, says Anvisa | Health

The company General Mills Brasil Alimentos Ltda., responsible for the Häagen-Dazs brand, informed Anvisa this …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved