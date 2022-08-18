The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund took a hit (and thinks more to come) | Marketplace

The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, with US$ 1.2 trillion in assets, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) took its biggest hit in history, in dollars, in the first half and its main boss foresees a scenario that is still quite volatile.
The fund’s loss in the period was 14.4%, which represents a $174 billion bite into the Norwegian vehicle’s equity. The result of the stock portfolio was a 17% retraction – driven by a 28% retraction in technology stocks, having as anchor the shares of Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Fixed income assets lost 9.3%.
Those who helped to minimize the impact were private renewable energy assets, which yielded 13.3% in the period – which is ironic for a fund whose wealth comes from fossil fuels.
“Markets don’t fall in a straight line and I’m worried that we’re going to have tough times for a long time,” NBIM CEO Nicolai Tangen told the Financial Times. “There’s a risk that we haven’t seen the worst yet.”
In Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, capital comes from oil, but yields in renewable energies
One of Tangen’s concerns is the inflation curve in developed markets, which is unlikely to yield as easily as some investors project. “Inflation feeds itself.”
The performance, of course, was not exclusive to NBIM. It was the worst half-year for the US stock market since the early 1970s, dragging returns globally. At the end of the semester, the stock market rally in July did not convince Tangen. “The market has a function, which is to try to take your money every day. The best way to do that in July was with a rally”, he said, noting that it is unusual to lose money in stocks and bonds at the same time, as is happening in this year.
But for a giant. it will be easier to cross the storm on foot. “Given that NBIM is super diversified and pursuing a long-term strategy, it will weather the storm, even if the exceptional returns seen in 2020 and 2021 are unlikely to be repeated,” analyst Matthew Oxenford, Economist Intelligence Unit, told CNBC.