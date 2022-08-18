The singer Orlando Morais, husband of actress Gloria Pires, was hospitalized this Wednesday morning (17) in a private hospital in Brasília. According to the singer, he is doing well and was hospitalized only to undergo a battery of tests to check on his health.

After hospitalization, the artist used social media to reassure fans: “This is almost my home, I trust everyone here. I had a thyroid puncture. Everything went well. And a colonoscopy. Once again, an absolute success,” he said. . He said the test results were satisfactory.

After getting the results of the exams, the singer celebrated: “Going down the ramp of joy. I took exams and everything is wonderful, I have nothing. Zero kilometer, ready for another”, he said. After the positive results, Orlando should return to doing shows soon. He has performances scheduled for the end of the year.

In one of the posts on social media, the 60-year-old artist made a point of thanking the medical team for the service: “I have this wonderful team here, headed by Dr. Joao Poeys, Dr. Renato. Note a thousand”, he said. Orlando has been married to actress Glória Pires since 1987, with whom he has three children: Antônia Morais, Ana and Bento. He is also Cléo Pires’ stepfather.