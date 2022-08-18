This is the new entry-level version of the Renault Duster

The Renault Duster has just received a new entry-level version, the Intense with manual transmission, which arrives to replace the Zen (Photo: Disclosure)

The new Intense version with manual transmission arrives to replace the Zen configuration, which is no longer part of the SUV lineup. The new entry-level version of the Renault Duster is priced at R$109,390; see the details.

Renault Duster Intense manual is the new entry-level version of the SUV

Renault do Brasil is now offering a new Duster option for its customers, the Intense with a five-speed manual transmission. It arrives with more standard equipment, maintaining all the characteristics of robustness, connectivity and versatility.

Compared to version Zen discontinued, the Duster Intense 1.6 manual features 16-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, speed limiter and cruise control, rear view camera with dynamic guides, rear parking sensors and 8” Display Link multimedia with six high speakers and wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems.

The engine of this version is the 1.6 SCe with maximum power of 120 hp and torque of 16.2 kgf. The engine features dual variable valve timing in the intake, injectors positioned in the head that ensure high efficiency and good performance from low rpm.

With the change, the Duster range is now made up of the following models: Duster Intense 1.6 manual: BRL 109,390.00 Duster Intense 1.6 CVT: BRL 118,590.00 Duster Iconic 1.6 CVT: BRL 126,790.00 Duster Iconic turbo 1.3 TCe CVT: BRL 141,290.00

SUV was renewed later this year

In 2020, Duster underwent its most profound change, with its new generation, to continue a success story.

On the outside, the SUV brought a completely new design, with more muscular lines, which convey grandeur and robustness, with a more aerodynamic design, thanks to the reduction of the windshield angle and increase in its waistline.

The interior, in turn, underwent a real revolution, with more perceived quality and better ergonomics.

This year, the Duster received a great novelty: the expansion of the range of versions with the adoption of the new 1.3 flex TCe (Turbo Control Efficiency) turbo engine, combined with the efficient CVT XTRONIC® eight-speed automatic transmission in the Iconic version. Ç

With this, the brand’s best-selling SUV in the country becomes even more dynamic and agile, thanks to the new power of 170 hp and the highest torque in the segment of 27.5 kgfm.

Even with all the changes, the SUV maintained its key features, with robustness, versatility and internal space, with the largest trunk in the category with 475 liters of capacity.

