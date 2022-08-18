Tiredness and nausea may be linked to heart disease







The American Heart Association published this Thursday (18), a scientific report that lists the most common symptoms of six cardiovascular diseases, in addition to other lesser-known characteristics, but that can also indicate a problem. The entity explains how these symptoms are experienced over time and that they can be different between men and women.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide and involve several conditions including: heart attack, heart failure, valvular disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and peripheral artery disease.

“The symptoms of these cardiovascular diseases can profoundly affect quality of life, and a clear understanding of them is critical for effective diagnosis and treatment decisions”, emphasizes Professor Corrine Y. Jurgens, chair of the scientific statement writing committee.

Jurgens points out that some people may not consider symptoms such as fatigue, sleep disturbances, weight gain and depression as significant features for a visit to the doctor or even link them to cardiovascular disease. “However, research indicates that subtle symptoms like these can predict acute events and the need for hospitalization,” she explains.

Although chest pain, tingling in the arms and cold sweat are the most well-known and frequent symptoms in people with cardiovascular diseases, there are other sensations that can refer to the problem, especially when it comes to an initial condition. Meet some of them.

Heart attack

Heart attack, also called acute coronary syndrome, includes acute myocardial infarction, and is the sudden loss of blood flow to the heart.

The symptom most often associated with this condition is chest pain, described as pressure or discomfort that can radiate to the jaw, shoulder, arm, or upper back.

Shortness of breath, sweating or cold sweat, unusual fatigue, nausea and dizziness are also additional symptoms, according to the report.

“These additional symptoms are often called ‘atypical’, however, […] this label may have been given due to the lack of women included in the clinical trials from which the symptom lists were derived. Women are more likely than men to report more symptoms besides chest pain,” the statement reads.

Cardiac insufficiency

Heart failure occurs when the heart cannot pump enough blood to all parts of the body. Shortness of breath is a classic symptom, but there are other signs: stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite; tiredness; exercise intolerance (related to fatigue and shortness of breath); insomnia; pain (chest and others); mood disorders (mainly depression and anxiety); and cognitive dysfunction (brain fog, memory problems).

“In heart failure, women report nausea, palpitations, and digestive changes, as well as more intense levels of pain (in other areas of the body, not just the chest), swelling, and sweating,” the report notes.

heart valve disease

Heart valve disease, which can cause problems with blood flow to the heart, is a common cause of heart failure and is also recognized as being short of breath.

Mild cases sometimes have no symptoms for years, after which the same features of insufficiency may appear. In addition, this condition can also cause pulmonary hypertension.

stroke

A stroke or stroke occurs when a blood vessel that supplies the brain is blocked or ruptured.

In addition to paralysis on one side of the face, one of the arms may be affected and speech may also be impaired. Confusion, dizziness, loss of coordination or balance, and visual changes may also occur.

“Women who have a stroke are more likely than men to have other, less familiar symptoms in addition to the common ones. These symptoms include headache, altered mental status, coma or stupor,” the report says.

arrhythmias

Heart rhythm disorder is primarily identified by palpitations or a feeling of rapid heartbeat. However, other less common symptoms are tiredness, shortness of breath and dizziness. Chest pain, dizziness, fainting or near fainting, and anxiety can also occur in some people.

“Women and younger adults with rhythm disorders are more likely to experience palpitations, while men are more likely to have no symptoms,” the study authors wrote.

Peripheral arterial disease and peripheral venous disease

Peripheral arterial disease affects the arteries of the lower extremities, leading to reduced blood supply to the legs.

In many cases, symptoms may not occur, but when they do, they may be pain in the calf muscles while walking (which disappears with rest).

Peripheral venous disease also has similar characteristics, but in addition to pain, fatigue, cramps, restless legs syndrome and skin irritation are added.







