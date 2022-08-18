Tite says that the team ‘must have’ someone with Pedro’s characteristics and praises Fluminense’s prominence

Coach of the Brazilian team went to Maracanã to follow the classification of Fluminense over Fortaleza in the Copa do Brasil

Titus was at Maracanã this Wednesday (17) and saw up close Fluminense’s classification over Fortalezaat Brazil’s Cup. But the matter with the technician, of course, was the expectation for the list of Brazilian Team to the world Cup.

In charge of Brazil since 2016, Tite goes to the second World Cup and, again, with the list practically defined. The technician admitted that he has 80% of the names that will go to Qatar referredbut left room for names that were not called or that had minimal opportunities in the cycle.

One of them is Pedro. forward of Flamengo and goal scorer qualified the team to the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil this Wednesdayshirt 21 is still in the sights of Tite, who openly admitted that need someone in the selection with these characteristics.

“I won’t evade the question. Pedro has a very special characteristic to face teams with low lines. Must have player option with this feature“, said the technician, in an interview with Radio Globo.

Another named by Tite was Andrewmidfielder Fluminense and one of the highlights of Fernando Diniz’s team. The young man never defended the Brazilian team, but can gain opportunity before the Cup.

“Maybe out of these 26 players, 80% are on the way. But without closing the list, without staying in the box. Great athletes are affirmed and consolidated. André is such a great name”, said Tite.

How the duel with Argentina was canceled, the CBF is looking for opponents for the last FIFA Date before the Cup. The idea of ​​the technical commission of Brazil is to make friendlies against Algeria and Tunisiathe first in Africa and the second in France.

Morocco, Senegal, Ghana and Cameroon were also cited as possible opponents for September, but the consensus was that Tunisia and Algeria would be the best fit. The negotiations are well underway, and the games should take place in this order: first Algeria, then Tunisia.

please note that Cameroon will be one of the opponents of the canarian team in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar, alongside Serbia and Switzerland.

The World Cup debut will be on November 24, against Serbia.