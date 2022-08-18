Tite will accompany Fluminense x Fortaleza aiming at calling up the team’s friendlies – Play

technician of Brazilian Team, Titusand his son Matheus Bachi, assistant, will accompany the duel between Fortaleza and Fluminense for the quarter-finals of Brazil’s Cup. The match will be at Maracanã, this Wednesday (17). One hundred days before Canarinho’s debut in world Cupthe technical commission defined a calendar of observations ‘in loco’, thinking about the call-up for the friendlies in September.

With the friendlies in September, the last ones before the tournament, Tite stressed that the final list for the Qatar World Cup remains open. Ten games distributed between Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Italy, England, France and Mexico, which will be held until the 28th, will have at least two members of the team’s work group. In addition, training sessions by Benfica (POR) and Pumas (MEX) will also be monitored.

“We cannot be closed because 100 days is a long period and we are talking about a Cup different from the others in several aspects, especially physical, with games every three days. It is up to our commission, within our ethical limits, to guide the athletes to seek the best preparation and gather as much information as possible. Athletes compete loyally with each other and they know that”, said Tite.

Fortaleza was defeated in the first game by 1 to 0, at Arena Castelão. At Fluminense’s home, the team led by Vojvoda will seek to turn the score around and win the spot in the semi of the Copa do Brasil.

The World Cup will start on November 20th in Qatar. Brazil debuts against Serbia, on the 24th. See the table of the national team’s games here.

See the full schedule of observations below:

08/17 – Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo (Cleber Xavier and César Sampaio)

08/17 – Fluminense vs Fortaleza (Tite and Matheus Bachi)

08/21 – Palmeiras vs Flamengo (Tite and Cleber Xavier)

08/21 – Atletico Madrid v Villareal (Matheus Bachi and Fábio Mahseredjian)

08/21 – Pumas vs Santos Laguna (César Sampaio and Guilherme Passos)

08/23 – Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev (Matheus Bachi and Fábio Mahseredjian)

08/24 – Pumas vs Tigres (César Sampaio and Guilherme Passos)

08/27 – Juventus v Roma (Matheus Bachi and Fábio Mahseredjian)

08/27 – Arsenal v Fulham (Tite and Juninho Paulista)

08/28 – PSG vs Monaco (Tite and Juninho Paulista)

Subtitle:

Tite will follow the return game between Fortaleza and Fluminense, at Maracanã. Photograph:

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Is this content useful to you?

