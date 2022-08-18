To “overcome barbarism”, Chico Pinheiro will present Lula’s rally in MG

Chico Pinheiro next to Janja, Lula’s wife. Photo: reproduction

Chico Pinheiro will officially join Lula’s campaign and debut at a rally in Belo Horizonte (MG) this Thursday (18). The journalist will present the event that takes place in Praça da Estação. The information is from Mônica Bergamo’s column in Folha de S.Paulo.

“I think there are moments in the life of the country when we cannot omit ourselves. I left daily journalism and put my knowledge of communication and journalism at the service of President Lula’s campaign because I understand that it is a special moment in the life of Brazil. It is time for civilization to overcome barbarism”, says Chico.

The journalist’s role in PT’s campaign has not yet been defined, but he should meet with the former president to discuss what his next participation will be. Chico says he contributes with the PT candidate in “volunteer work”.

“It will be the first time that I stand on a platform to unite my voice with the voice of a crowd of conscientious people. We continue in the struggle to seek the victory of the values ​​of civilization and democracy,” she says.

