Totvs (TOTS3) buys software company for BRL 30 million – Money Times

THE Totvs (TOTS3) bought, for R$ 30 million, the company RBM, shows a document sent to the market this Wednesday (17).

Still according to Totvsthe contract provides for the payment of a complementary purchase price subject to the achievement of targets established for RBM and the fulfillment of certain conditions.

RBM, founded in 2006, has 150 customers and is widespread in the national market, offering 100% SaaS solutions in core banking, with a focus on the fintech market, financial institutions and receivables management.

Based on the July 2022 result, RBM had annualized gross revenue of approximately R$13 million.

“With this acquisition, Dimensa should expand its offer of products and services to its customers, increasing its addressable market, representing another strategic step to strengthen its position in the segment of B2B technologies for the financial and fintech sector”, he says.

“The closing of this transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent to be fulfilled by RBM, as established in the contract”, he adds.

