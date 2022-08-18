Transaction of Tax Credits: check the rules

The Federal Revenue announced on Friday (12) the Tax Credit Transaction that allows the renegotiation of debts of individuals, individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and companies with discounts of up to 70%, with the possibility of payment in up to 10 years.

Negotiations can start from September 1st. Check out the main rules of the program.

Who can negotiate debts?

RFB Ordinance No. 208/2022 provides that debt negotiations for individuals, MEIs and companies.

What is the discount percentage?

The discount percentage can vary between 65% and 70%, depending on the type of negotiation and the payment capacity of the interested taxpayer.

What are the installment terms?

Payment terms can be 120 months (ten years), which gives a 65% discount, or 145 months (a little over 12 years) for groups that have greater conditions, with a 70% discount, such as individuals, MEIs, microenterprises, small businesses, Santas Casas de Misericórdia, cooperative societies and educational institutions.

Can there be a discount on fines and interest?

The ordinance authorizes the granting of discounts on interest and fines for credits classified as irrecoverable or difficult to recover and the use of tax loss credits and negative calculation basis of the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) in the calculation of the Tax of Corporate Income (IRPJ) and CSLL, up to the limit of 70% of the remaining balance after the incidence of discounts.

According to the rule, there is still the possibility of using precatories or credit rights with a final and unappealable judgment for amortization of the main tax debt, fine and interest.

Who is the target audience for the individual transaction?

Taxpayers who have tax administrative litigation in excess of R$10 million; bankrupt debtors, in judicial or extrajudicial recovery, in judicial or extrajudicial liquidation or extrajudicial intervention; federal agencies, foundations and public companies; States, Federal District and municipalities, in addition to the respective public law entities of the indirect administration.

When can installment payments start?

As of September 1, interested parties can negotiate debts directly with the IRS.

