‘Travessia’: see photos of the recordings in Maranhão, state where the plot of the new 9 o’clock soap opera begins | Crossing

Travessia recordings are in full swing. If the first scenes were shot in Portugal, a beautiful and very Brazilian place continued: Maranhão. The state, where the plot begins, became the setting for the new 9 o’clock soap opera during the last four weeks of this month.

I have always been very curious about Maranhão. It is a state that has its own culture, a lot of personality, even because of its own formation: it starts with a French occupation, then the Dutch come and then the Portuguese arrive. In addition, there are indigenous people, Africans and all this mixture results in a very rich cultural broth, which is expressed through folklore, art, music, dance. — says author Gloria Perez

It is there that the public begins to know the history of Breeze (Lucy Alves) ari (Chay Suede) and oto (Romulo Estrela). Check out some clicks from the trio:

How does this story begin ✍️

Travessia begins with a deep fake (artificial intelligence used to make montages replacing faces and voices in realistic videos) randomly produced and disseminated on social media by a group of young people in Portugal. On the other side of the world, in Maranhão, this action radically impacts and transforms Brisa’s (Lucy Alves) life.

Born and raised in the countryside of Maranhão, Brisa is a fierce, vivacious woman full of attitude. Since adolescence, she has been dating Ari (Chay Suede), son of Dona Núbia (Drica Moraes), a local merchant. When the story begins to be told, Brisa and Ari are married.

He is an intelligent young man, idealistic, a staunch critic of the misuse of power. On the eve of the wedding date, he receives an invitation to go to Rio de Janeiro, where he will be able to gather evidence against the demolition of a historic mansion for the construction of a modern shopping center in São Luís and see his great mentor, Dante (Marcos Caruso ), who guided him from a very young age and considers him a successor in the fight for the preservation of Maranhão’s historical heritage.

Brisa accepts that the wedding is postponed and the “boyfriend” leaves for Rio de Janeiro, with her help and encouragement, but she realizes that Ari is changing. Worried, she decides to go after her lover and, on the day she takes the bus to Rio, sees her life turn upside down.

It is on that day that Brisa’s fate crosses with that of Oto (Romulo Estrela), a hacker, with no fixed address, half a nomad. “He comes on a secret mission to São Luís and ends up crossing paths with Brisa. Oto is a guy who doesn’t attract much attention wherever he goes, and that’s a really cool feature about him and that for the first time I do: he’s almost like an invisible man,” says the actor.

